5-Ingredient Hawaiian Macaroni Salad Recipe
Hawaii-style macaroni salad, lovingly called mac salad by those who enjoy it on the regular, is a popular side dish commonly found in restaurants, plate lunch places, bakeries, markets, and homes throughout Hawaii. You'll often find a round scoop of this extra creamy side served on a plate alongside rice and meat, or with traditional Hawaiian dishes or other foods. Mac salad is not a traditional Hawaiian food, but it's one with a prevailing popularity in Hawaii nonetheless. The origins are unclear, with theories claiming that it morphed from potato salad brought to the islands from European chefs in the hotel tourism industry or from European plantation owners on the sugar and pineapple plantations. Regardless of how mac salad became a thing in Hawaii, there's no denying its popularity and simple-yet-delicious flavors.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Hawaii-style macaroni salad that highlights just how simple yet delicious the creamy side can be. Besides elbow macaroni and mayonnaise, the carrot, celery, salt, black pepper, and especially grated onion boost the flavor while adding a touch of color. Mayonnaise can be a divisive ingredient. Some versions of Hawaiian macaroni salad are so creamy you have to look to see the elbow macaroni peeking out. The cup of mayonnaise in this recipe makes it very creamy, but feel free to use more or less depending on your tastes. With just five ingredients (plus salt and pepper) and a little patience to let it chill, you can enjoy decadent Hawaiian mac salad at home whenever you please.
Gather your Hawaiian macaroni salad ingredients
For this recipe, you will need elbow macaroni, mayonnaise, onion, carrot, celery, salt, and black pepper. Scroll down to read about variations on the simple original recipe if you'd like to play around with additional ingredients.
Step 1: Boil the pasta water
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Step 2: Cook the pasta
Add the elbows to the boiling water and stir. Slightly overcook the pasta by boiling for 2 minutes longer than the package directions for al dente pasta call for.
Step 3: Drain the pasta
Drain the elbows, transfer them to a large mixing bowl, and set the bowl aside for about 10 minutes to cool.
Step 4: Add the remaining ingredients
When the pasta has cooled from hot to warm, add the remaining ingredients to the bowl.
Step 5: Mix the macaroni salad
Mix until evenly combined. Mix gently to avoid breaking the overcooked noodles.
Step 6: Chill the macaroni salad
Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to chill the salad and let the flavors meld.
Step 7: Serve the Hawaiian macaroni salad
Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and let warm up for 10 minutes before serving.
What to serve with 5-ingredient Hawaiian macaroni salad
5-Ingredient Hawaiian Macaroni Salad Recipe
This 5-ingredient Hawaiian macaroni salad recipe is simple yet delicious, relying on basic ingredients (and plenty of mayo) for that key creamy flavor profile.
Ingredients
- ½ pound elbow macaroni
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup grated onion
- ½ large carrot, shredded
- 1 celery rib diced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
Directions
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Add the elbows to the boiling water and stir. Slightly overcook the pasta by boiling for 2 minutes longer than the package directions for al dente pasta call for.
- Drain the elbows, transfer them to a large mixing bowl, and set the bowl aside for about 10 minutes to cool.
- When the pasta has cooled from hot to warm, add the remaining ingredients to the bowl.
- Mix until evenly combined. Mix gently to avoid breaking the overcooked noodles.
- Cover the bowl and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight to chill the salad and let the flavors meld.
- Remove the bowl from the refrigerator and let warm up for 10 minutes before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|310
|Total Fat
|22.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.4 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|11.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|22.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|1.3 g
|Sodium
|175.7 mg
|Protein
|3.8 g
What are variations of Hawaiian macaroni salad?
If this dish is new to you, add Hawaiian macaroni salad to the list of Hawaiian foods you probably haven't tried yet but that just may become new favorites. But you don't have to stick to the version in this recipe because the salad can be enhanced with other ingredients. Some people like to add apple cider vinegar, milk, and sugar. If you choose to add vinegar for that tangy touch, make sure to toss the noodles with the vinegar while they are still warm and before you add anything else.
There are plenty of add-in options, too. Vegetables like peas and scallions, seafood like crab, imitation crab, or tuna, or local foods like breadfruit or kamaboko (Japanese fish cake) can all be tasty additions. For more flavor, boil the noodles with your preferred type of bouillon added to the water. If you want to branch out from the original you could choose to add cubed cheese or cubed meat like ham, but don't fall for the belief that adding ham and pineapple makes a dish Hawaiian. If you're not a fan of elbows, substitute your favorite kind of short pasta, or break long pasta like spaghetti into short pieces before boiling it.
Hawaiian mac salad may have descended from potato salad in the past, and you can make a hybrid salad with equal parts noodles and chopped boiled potatoes. Add some chopped hard boiled egg for a final touch if you like.
What are tips for making the best Hawaiian macaroni salad?
One of the most popular mayonnaise brands will have a different name depending on whether you live east or west of the Rockies. Best Foods mayonnaise is the only acceptable kind to most Hawaiian mac salad lovers out there, but if you've never heard of it, it's because it's only sold in the West. In the East it's known as Hellmann's mayonnaise, but it's the same thing. Postum Foods, later known as Best Foods, acquired Hellmann's in 1927 but decided not to change the name of the mayonnaise that was already selling so well in the East. So, if Best Foods mayo is one you see at the store regularly, definitely use it for this mac salad for best results (but Hellmann's will provide the exact same flavor).
Another important feature of this recipe is that the elbow macaroni is meant to be overcooked. Having soft noodles gives the dish the right mouthfeel and it also helps the pasta to absorb the dressing better. Be careful when you're mixing the salad so the soft noodles don't break. Be generous with the mayonnaise if you want the dish to be authentic. Hawaiian macaroni salad is extra creamy and fatty.
The grated onion is an important ingredient for the right flavor. If you're having trouble grating an onion, just mince it as small as you can. For the best flavor, make sure to let the finished salad sit in the fridge for at least four hours, though overnight is ideal.