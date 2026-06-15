5-Ingredient Hawaiian Macaroni Salad Recipe

Hawaii-style macaroni salad, lovingly called mac salad by those who enjoy it on the regular, is a popular side dish commonly found in restaurants, plate lunch places, bakeries, markets, and homes throughout Hawaii. You'll often find a round scoop of this extra creamy side served on a plate alongside rice and meat, or with traditional Hawaiian dishes or other foods. Mac salad is not a traditional Hawaiian food, but it's one with a prevailing popularity in Hawaii nonetheless. The origins are unclear, with theories claiming that it morphed from potato salad brought to the islands from European chefs in the hotel tourism industry or from European plantation owners on the sugar and pineapple plantations. Regardless of how mac salad became a thing in Hawaii, there's no denying its popularity and simple-yet-delicious flavors.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Hawaii-style macaroni salad that highlights just how simple yet delicious the creamy side can be. Besides elbow macaroni and mayonnaise, the carrot, celery, salt, black pepper, and especially grated onion boost the flavor while adding a touch of color. Mayonnaise can be a divisive ingredient. Some versions of Hawaiian macaroni salad are so creamy you have to look to see the elbow macaroni peeking out. The cup of mayonnaise in this recipe makes it very creamy, but feel free to use more or less depending on your tastes. With just five ingredients (plus salt and pepper) and a little patience to let it chill, you can enjoy decadent Hawaiian mac salad at home whenever you please.