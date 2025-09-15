Recreate Popeyes Blackened Chicken Strips In Your Own Kitchen

In 2011, Popeyes revamped its menu by including non-breaded options, like these blackened chicken strips, which would become the healthiest item offered by that chain. In 2021, the strips were joined by a blackened chicken sandwich, but sadly, neither item seems to be available anymore since Popeyes has gone back to all breaded, all the time. Developer Julianne De Witt, however, has done her best to bring this much-missed Popeyes menu item back to life. As she says of her recipe, "These bold and flavorful copycat Popeyes blackened chicken strips are quick and easy to make. Each piece is seared perfectly, resulting in a juicy, tender, and savory bite." Witt starts with an easy but potent Cajun-style seasoning mix, which features smokiness and heat from chipotle powder and smoked paprika, and plenty of allium zing with garlic powder and onion powder. These flavors intensify in the hot oil as the chicken crisps up, resulting in a versatile chicken recipe you can use in an endless variety of dishes.

The strips are perfect to serve with a ranch dressing dip, as De Witt does, but you can, of course, choose to dip them in any other sauce you like – the Popeyes sauce lineup also includes barbecue sauce, honey mustard, and buffalo sauce. Whatever you choose to do with them, you'll have four days to figure it out, since that's how long they'll last in the fridge. Of course, you can always make a big batch and freeze them so you'll have them on hand whenever you want.