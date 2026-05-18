These Beet Reuben Sliders Might Just Outshine The Original

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Beet Reuben sliders are a creative way to enjoy the spirit of a traditional reuben sandwich in vegetarian form. Traditional Reuben sandwiches are grilled deli items normally including a thick heap of corned beef on buttered rye with Russian dressing, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese. Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a tasty meatless recipe featuring roasted beets instead. Roasting is a favorite way to prepare beets because it brings out a bold, sweet, earthy, and caramelized flavor that takes beets to another level. To mimic the meat, the beets are rolled in a pastrami spice mixture before roasting. Homemade Russian dressing, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut (warmed in a pan so it's not soggy) complete the dish. The sandwiches in this recipe are in slider form, but the buttered buns are sprinkled with caraway seeds as a nod to buttered rye. Grilling tall sliders in a pan like the original is a bit difficult, so the sliders are baked. This makes it easier to pop a whole tray in the oven at once.

There's a lot going on in vegetarian beet Reuben sliders recipe, but it all works. These delicious sliders are warm and browned, rich and buttery, and tender, crunchy, spicy, creamy, mild and sharp all at once. You can roast the beets ahead to save time making the sandwiches, since that part takes the longest. These sliders are fantastic for a special warm lunch at home, and if you scale up the recipe they're a perfect party dish for a crowd.