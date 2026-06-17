What Causes Hangovers? (And 4 Ways To Alleviate Them)

Sometimes we go to bed feeling fine after a night out, but then wake up the next day with a bad headache and a strong urge to pray to the porcelain god. Why does this happen? Different people have different tolerances to alcohol, and consuming excessive amounts can cause a cascade of symptoms in the body. Among other things, it may make you urinate more (which causes electrolyte imbalances and possible dehydration), irritate the lining of your digestive system, make your blood sugar levels fall, and trigger and inflammatory response form your immune system. While hangovers are often associated with the morning, they could happen at any time of the day. This is because symptoms kick in about six to eight hours after drinking.

Unfortunately, there are no magic-bullet cures for hangovers. The body needs to rest and let the alcohol naturally leave the system. You can, however, help it along by drinking plenty of fluids, eating bland carbohydrates, taking an appropriate over-the-counter pain reliever, and going back to sleep. Do note that more serious symptoms like confusion, irregular breathing, and difficulty staying awake are possible signs of alcohol poisoning. A person exhibiting them should seek emergency health services immediately.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol use, please reach out to a trusted healthcare provider for help, or call American Addiction Centers at (313) 723-2484.