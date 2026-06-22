I Bought 7 Store-Bought Chicken Salads And Ranked Them Worst To Best

Chicken salad is a quintessential convenience food. It can stand on its own as an easy workday lunch, a quick snack, or even rise to the occasion as a tea sandwich for a bridal party luncheon. It can also be scooped on top of a bed of leafy greens or eaten as a hearty dip with a variety of crudités or salty crackers. The options for serving it are endless. Plus, you can customize it to fit your liking with savory mix-ins like capers, diced pickles, or chopped nuts or sweet additions like cranberries, grapes, or diced apples. Even the premade varieties can be adjusted to reflect the flavor profile of your choice.

Overall, it's a hearty and refreshing protein choice that can check all the boxes and then some. But if you don't choose the right premade version for your purpose or goals, chicken salad can also be a real letdown, especially if the mixture is overly watery or acidic, or has a texture that's off-putting. That's why we set out to find the best store-bought chicken salads available.

Even though most people would agree that homemade chicken salad is often the best, sometimes life happens and you just don't have the time — or the energy — to poach chicken, shred or chop it, and mix it with just the right extras. Here are seven store-bought chicken salads ranked from worst to best, so that the hard part is done for you. All you need to do is select the one that seems to align with your taste preferences and you're all set.