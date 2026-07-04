Costco's Kirkland Signature Vs. Fairlife Ultra-Filtered Milk: Which Is Better?

When Fairlife milk first hit shelves in 2012, it was met with a bit of skepticism. It was priced much higher than "normal" milks of the same size, and was owned by the Coca-Cola company. What does a soda manufacturer know about milk, after all?

It turns out, it knows enough to turn the speciality line of ultra-filtered milks into the standard by which all others are currently compared. As of 2022, the Fairlife brand had passed $1 billion in annual retail sales, but there are still very few competitors that offer a similar product. In fact, Costco shoppers rejoiced in early 2026 when customers started to report they spotted a Kirkland Signature version of ultra-filtered milk hitting shelves. Many thought it could offer some competition in the specialty milk landscape — and maybe help them save some money, too.

Kirkland Signature is known to be one of the best store brands out there, and loyal shoppers swear the Costco ultra-filtered milk is a perfect dupe of the Fairlife product. Both products are higher in protein and lower in sugar than regular milks, and offer other nutritional benefits as well. I bought both versions and compared the two to see which is the better buy, taking into account factors like nutrition, cost, and taste.