9 Cookout Foods That Were Staples Of The '70s

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Known for bell bottoms, disco dancing, and a continued commitment to protect the environment, the 1970s were a time of fun, creativity, and individualism. It was also a time of rising inflation and political uncertainty, especially with the Vietnam War and Watergate scandal at the forefront of everyone's mind. These rising costs coupled with so much uncertainty and unpredictability, is likely what led people of the '70s to embrace cookouts and backyard barbecues as a way to unwind and connect with family and friends. And while cookouts were not a new concept for the era, the affordability of charcoal and some gas grills, paved the way for frequent entertaining outdoors.

In fact, the summer cookout became such a beloved tradition, that it likely occurred on a weekly basis at some homes in the neighborhood. No one needed a formal invite. Friends and neighbors just showed up with a few lawn chairs and a covered dish or two. In fact, arriving without something to share was frowned upon.

Burgers and hot dogs were likely the mainstay protein item cooked on the grill while the side dishes included convenience foods or make-ahead side dishes that allowed people to spend less time in the kitchen — and fork over less money from their pockets. Some of these popular 1970s menu options involved boxed macaroni and Jell-O. Here are nine foods that were staples of a cookout back then.