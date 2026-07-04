9 Cookout Foods That Were Staples Of The '70s
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Known for bell bottoms, disco dancing, and a continued commitment to protect the environment, the 1970s were a time of fun, creativity, and individualism. It was also a time of rising inflation and political uncertainty, especially with the Vietnam War and Watergate scandal at the forefront of everyone's mind. These rising costs coupled with so much uncertainty and unpredictability, is likely what led people of the '70s to embrace cookouts and backyard barbecues as a way to unwind and connect with family and friends. And while cookouts were not a new concept for the era, the affordability of charcoal and some gas grills, paved the way for frequent entertaining outdoors.
In fact, the summer cookout became such a beloved tradition, that it likely occurred on a weekly basis at some homes in the neighborhood. No one needed a formal invite. Friends and neighbors just showed up with a few lawn chairs and a covered dish or two. In fact, arriving without something to share was frowned upon.
Burgers and hot dogs were likely the mainstay protein item cooked on the grill while the side dishes included convenience foods or make-ahead side dishes that allowed people to spend less time in the kitchen — and fork over less money from their pockets. Some of these popular 1970s menu options involved boxed macaroni and Jell-O. Here are nine foods that were staples of a cookout back then.
1. Cucumber and onion salad
Cucumber salads were a frequent side dish served at any 1970s cookout. Not only were these side dishes inexpensive to make with only a few simple ingredients, cucumbers were also abundantly available during the summer months. And their popularity and availability have been growing ever since then. In fact, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports cucumber sales started trending upward beginning in the 1970s largely due to the popularity of salads like the cucumber and onion salad.
That's why it shouldn't come as a surprise that there's a bountiful selection of cucumber recipes that were unveiled in the 1970s. Just about any 1970s American cookbook likely featured at least one cucumber-centric recipe in its pages. Even James Beard, an American culinary expert and the namesake for the coveted James Beard Award, included a version of the cucumber and onion salad, called "Smothered Cucumbers" in his 1972 cookbook, "American Cookery."
In that cookbook, Beard suggested adding onions as a variation and removing the seeds from the cucumbers before soaking them in vinegar and salt — all recommendations that can be seen in similar recipes from that era. So, whether it was a creamy cucumber and onion salad or a vinegar-based version, this chilled vegetable dish fit seamlessly with the cookout and potluck culture of that era.
2. Boxed macaroni salad
The first macaroni salad recipe was likely invented in the United States and the dish started appearing in cookbooks as early as 1914. No one knows for sure who made the very first American version of macaroni salad, but some speculate that the dish was inspired by the recent development of potato salad in the 19th century. By 1930, one newspaper even referred to macaroni salad as "mock potato salad."
By the time the 1970s rolled around, people were creating macaroni salad in all forms. But perhaps the most interesting creation during that era involved taking Kraft boxed macaroni and cheese and turning it into a macaroni salad. This concoction likely didn't save people that much time, but it was made with a convenience food that people in the '70s embraced with enthusiasm.
Kraft even promoted the idea of turning this simple box mix into a macaroni salad through its advertising campaigns. And, the recipes were even printed on the side of the box. There are a lot of variations to this dish, but most call for mixing the prepared macaroni and cheese with Miracle Whip — another Kraft product — along with tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, sour cream, salt, and pepper. Of course, home cooks often made this dish their own with some adding hard-boiled eggs, onion, celery, carrots, and more.
3. Ambrosia salad
Ambrosia salad, which is a mixture of pineapple, coconut, oranges, marshmallows, and whipped cream, first became popular in the 1950s and '60s, but it continued to be a regular addition to the 1970s cookout scene, too. Both refreshing and fruity, this fruit salad likely appealed to home cooks because it was simple to put together and could be assembled quickly or even prepared ahead of time. Plus, there were countless ways to adapt this recipe to specific taste preferences.
Some food experts indicate that another appealing aspect to the once popular ambrosia salad was its exotic flair, especially since mandarin oranges and coconut were not initially common in the American diet. In fact, some early Southern chefs insisted that fresh coconut be used to make ambrosia salad. But as canned coconut became more readily available, it became easier to make this recipe. Even James Beard noted in his cookbook, "The Fireside Cook Book," that moist canned coconut is the best choice when making the dish.
At your typical 1970s cookout, ambrosia salad reflected that era's enthusiasm for convenient dishes that were also unique. Plus, this dish could be as easy or as ambitious as the creator would like. For instance, some may have made the dish with a custard and fresh fruit while another cook might have used canned fruit and Cool Whip.
4. Mississippi mud pie
With a name inspired by the mud found along the banks of the Mississippi River, the Mississippi mud pie is a dense chocolate dessert featuring pudding, cake, ice cream, and whipped cream all on a cookie base. As for whether or not it truly originated in the state of Mississippi, that is still up for debate. Some believe this iconic 1970s dish was actually inspired by the post-World War II dessert, Mississippi mud cake. Others believe it was created much more recently than that. There's even a theory that it was created in San Francisco instead, by restaurateur Joanna Nakamura Droeger.
But no matter the origin or the inspiration, this pie was a regular at the traditional 1970s cookout, likely because of its rich, chocolaty taste and super easy assembly. Not only does this pie recipe utilize convenience items like boxed pudding mix and frozen whipped topping, but it's practically a no-bake dessert — what more could you ask for on a hot day in the middle of summer? And like many potluck-inspired dishes, this pie can even be made in a 13x9-inch pan, making it perfect for large groups of people.
5. Potato salad (in some form)
Potato salad is an iconic cookout food — and it was just as popular in the 1970s as it is today. While many early versions of potato salad featured a vinegar base with bacon and onions, the advent of mayonnaise in the United States created an evolution among family potato salad recipes and folks started mixing this versatile condiment into their recipes. In the South, you might see mayo, sweet pickles, mustard, and hard-boiled eggs while in the Midwest they might have used mayo, bacon, and sour cream.
At a 1970s cookout, you were likely to see a version of potato salad that reflected the cook's cultural background and taste preferences. Potato salad was so versatile, budget-friendly, and convenient that at least one cook would whip up a batch for the neighborhood cookout. And, if they didn't have the ingredients they needed on hand, they could wing it and create something totally new and different — though people were likely to notice and definitely had their preferences when it came to potato salad.
Of course, there were some who wouldn't even touch the stuff for fear that the mayo-based side dish would cause food poisoning after sitting out all day. That's why many people today bring their potato salad to a barbecue with ice underneath to keep it cool — and safe.
6. Deviled eggs
Perhaps there was no side dish more popular at a 1970s cookout or potluck than the deviled egg — or stuffed egg as some refer to them. In fact, it wasn't uncommon for a plate of deviled eggs to disappear in a matter of minutes no matter the era it was served in. And while most would probably assume that deviled eggs originated in the Southern United States, it's actually ancient Rome that can lay claim to this delicious creation.
Yet, despite its more noble origins, the deviled eggs made here in the U.S. are still uniquely our own. Almost all deviled eggs in the 1970s were made with mayonnaise as the primary ingredient, especially because by the 1950s and 1960s mayonnaise was considered an important ingredient in some party foods. So it only stands to reason that the deviled eggs of that era would be made with mayo from the start.
But from there, there are a number of variations. The classic version of deviled eggs involves mixing the yolks with mayonnaise and mustard and sprinkling the eggs with paprika. In the South home chefs might add sweet relish, while in the Midwest home cooks might include vinegar and sugar and top the egg with chives. No matter the add-ins, it's still likely this side dish was probably the most popular option at the cookout, and continues to be a favorite even today.
7. Jell-O inspired salads and desserts
Jell-O molds, Jell-O salads, and Jell-O inspired no-bake desserts were just as expected at a 1970s cookout as hot dogs and hamburgers. Even the infamous Watergate salad, which is also made with a Jell-O product, is synonymous with that era. In fact, Jell-O instant pistachio pudding was the base for this creamy, mid-century mixture that also included crushed pineapple, chopped pecans, mini marshmallows, and Cool Whip. Some have even said that the Watergate salad originated at the Watergate hotel in Washington, D.C., but there's little evidence to support that theory.
Regardless of who invented it, named it, or even served it first, Watergate salad is one of many jiggly desserts and salads that were served during the '70s that featured Jell-O as the main ingredient. In fact, there were so many Jell-O themed desserts during that part of history, that it would be impossible to name them all. Part of the attraction was that Jell-O was affordable and you could pair it with just about anything, including all types of fruits and nuts as well as pretzels, cream cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, and even cheddar cheese. Tupperware even made a special mold to make forming these desserts as easy as one, two, three. It's no wonder Jell-O desserts were a mainstay at 1970s cookouts.
8. Produce from the garden
The 1970s were a time when families returned to the idea of growing their own food, especially since so many people had an increasing commitment to protecting the environment at that time. In fact, the first Earth Day was celebrated in April 1970. And countless historians point to the back-to-the-land movements that started during that decade. That's why it should come as no surprise that the 1970s cookout often featured fresh produce from a family's garden. Think garden-fresh tomatoes sliced thick, watermelon dripping with juice and seeds, and endless ears of crisp corn, hot and buttery. Not only were these foods affordable and readily available, but fruits and vegetables were some of the best things about a 1970s cookout.
Even today, tomatoes, corn on the cob, and watermelon are some of the country's most prized summer foods, especially corn on the cob. And while most people still enjoy it with just a little butter and salt, there are countless ways to incorporate corn on the cob into your modern-day cookout. From Parmesan and herbs and honey-buttered corn to corn doused in barbecue seasonings, the options are endless. The same is true for watermelon. While serving thick slices is still reminiscent of the vintage cookout, you can also turn watermelon into a delicious salsa or side dish. Or you could even grill watermelon on skewers to serve alongside your protein.
9. Cheese balls
The iconic cheese ball of the 1970s was often a mound of soft cheese with a variety of mix-ins coated in chopped nuts or dried beef. Placed in the center of the table and surrounded by crackers, the classic cheeseball was arguably one of the most popular appetizers of the 1960s and 1970s. So, if someone in the group didn't show up to a '70s backyard barbecue with a cheese ball of some sort, you might have felt like something was missing.
Like most foods served at a 1970s cookout, cheese balls were the classic make-ahead recipe that could be put together in a matter of minutes. Plus, it was affordable and didn't require the use of costly ingredients to make it shine. Cheese balls could be made with just about anything. Today, this retro food is making a comeback — and you're not limited to just using cream cheese either.
Some people go so far as to use blue cheese or goat cheese to create their cheese balls. Even dessert cheese balls are a thing, made with cream cheese, peanut butter, and chocolate chips and served with graham crackers instead of savory, salty options. Almost anything you can imagine can be used to create a tasty cheese ball just as revered as the original 1970s version.