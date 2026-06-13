These Tajín-Spiced Watermelon And Halloumi Skewers Taste Like Summer On A Stick

Grilled skewers are among the most summery of foods, making them perfect for sunny backyard BBQs and outdoor cooking. While most skewers tend to involve marinated chunks of meat or sliced veggies, this grilled watermelon and halloumi skewer recipe from developer Julianne De Witt switches things up a bit. Watermelon is the unexpected fruit that works perfectly on a grill, while halloumi is a mild, briny Mediterranean cheese that fares exceptionally well after a bit of heat treatment, too. Together on skewers, sweet, juicy watermelon and salty, creamy halloumi make for an undeniably summery pairing, and one that becomes even tastier thanks to the addition of tangy, subtly spicy Tajín, a honey-lime drizzle, and fresh mint.

According to De Witt, not only are these skewers simply delicious, but they're easy to prepare — especially if you know you'll already have the grill fired up. "These grilled watermelon and halloumi skewers are tasty and quick to put together," De Witt describes. "They're seasoned with Tajín and smoked paprika, then finished with a drizzle of honey and lime and fresh mint for the perfect balance of sweet, smoky, and salty flavors." Depending on how you choose to serve these skewers, they either work great as a stand-alone snack or appetizer or could contribute to a grilled summer feast. De Witt tells us, "These skewers pair perfectly with grilled fish, chicken, or lamb — grilled mahi mahi, cedar plank salmon, fish tacos, chicken souvlaki, or lamb burgers."