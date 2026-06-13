These Tajín-Spiced Watermelon And Halloumi Skewers Taste Like Summer On A Stick
Grilled skewers are among the most summery of foods, making them perfect for sunny backyard BBQs and outdoor cooking. While most skewers tend to involve marinated chunks of meat or sliced veggies, this grilled watermelon and halloumi skewer recipe from developer Julianne De Witt switches things up a bit. Watermelon is the unexpected fruit that works perfectly on a grill, while halloumi is a mild, briny Mediterranean cheese that fares exceptionally well after a bit of heat treatment, too. Together on skewers, sweet, juicy watermelon and salty, creamy halloumi make for an undeniably summery pairing, and one that becomes even tastier thanks to the addition of tangy, subtly spicy Tajín, a honey-lime drizzle, and fresh mint.
According to De Witt, not only are these skewers simply delicious, but they're easy to prepare — especially if you know you'll already have the grill fired up. "These grilled watermelon and halloumi skewers are tasty and quick to put together," De Witt describes. "They're seasoned with Tajín and smoked paprika, then finished with a drizzle of honey and lime and fresh mint for the perfect balance of sweet, smoky, and salty flavors." Depending on how you choose to serve these skewers, they either work great as a stand-alone snack or appetizer or could contribute to a grilled summer feast. De Witt tells us, "These skewers pair perfectly with grilled fish, chicken, or lamb — grilled mahi mahi, cedar plank salmon, fish tacos, chicken souvlaki, or lamb burgers."
Gather the ingredients for grilled watermelon and halloumi skewers
Playing into the effortless, summery theme of this recipe is the ingredients list itself, which is pretty short and simple. To start, you'll need a couple of mini seedless watermelons and halloumi cheese. Tajín and smoked paprika come together to season the skewers, while olive oil aids in keeping the skewers from sticking on the grill. Finally, you'll drizzle the grilled skewers with a mixture of lime juice and honey and garnish with fresh mint.
Step 1: Mix the Tajín and smoked paprika
Combine the Tajín and smoked paprika.
Step 2: Mix the lime juice and honey
Whisk together the lime juice and honey.
Step 3: Cube the halloumi
Cut the halloumi into 1-inch cubes, making 24 cubes total.
Step 4: Cube the watermelon
Cut the watermelon into 1½-inch cubes. You should have about 40 cubes.
Step 5: Slice the mint
Cut the mint leaves into ribbons.
Step 6: Add the watermelon and halloumi to skewers
Thread the watermelon and halloumi onto the skewers, alternating between 5 pieces of watermelon and 3 pieces of halloumi per skewer.
Step 7: Brush with olive oil
Brush the skewers with olive oil.
Step 8: Add Tajín and smoked paprika
Sprinkle the skewers with the Tajín mixture.
Step 9: Preheat the grill
Preheat the barbecue to 450 F.
Step 10: Place skewers on the grill
Place the skewers on the grill.
Step 11: Grill the skewers
Grill for one minute per side just until light grill marks appear and the halloumi softens slightly.
Step 12: Drizzle the skewers with the honey-lime mixture
Remove the skewers from the grill and place them on a serving platter. Drizzle the honey-lime mixture over the skewers.
Step 13: Garnish and serve the skewers
Garnish with mint and serve.
What can I serve with these skewers?
Grilled Watermelon and Halloumi Skewers Recipe
Sweet, juicy watermelon and salty, melty halloumi are a summery match made in heaven in our easy 5-minute grilled watermelon and halloumi skewers recipe.
Ingredients
- 1 teaspoon Tajín
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 ½ teaspoons honey
- 8 ounces halloumi
- 2 mini seedless watermelons
- 6 mint leaves
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Directions
- Combine the Tajín and smoked paprika.
- Whisk together the lime juice and honey.
- Cut the halloumi into 1-inch cubes, making 24 cubes total.
- Cut the watermelon into 1½-inch cubes. You should have about 40 cubes.
- Cut the mint leaves into ribbons.
- Thread the watermelon and halloumi onto the skewers, alternating between 5 pieces of watermelon and 3 pieces of halloumi per skewer.
- Brush the skewers with olive oil.
- Sprinkle the skewers with the Tajín mixture.
- Preheat the barbecue to 450 F.
- Place the skewers on the grill.
- Grill for one minute per side just until light grill marks appear and the halloumi softens slightly.
- Remove the skewers from the grill and place them on a serving platter. Drizzle the honey-lime mixture over the skewers.
- Garnish with mint and serve.
What are some tips for making this recipe?
Watermelon is one of the juiciest fruits out there, and when enjoying it as-is, the juicier the better is typically the sentiment. When you're grilling watermelon, though, it's best to curb some of that excess liquid before tossing the fruit onto the grill. "If the watermelon is very juicy, blot it with a paper towel before grilling to help it caramelize," De Witt advises.
When it comes time to grill the skewers, don't skip the step of brushing olive oil on them beforehand. Not only will this help the Tajín mixture stick to the fruit and cheese cubes, but it will also help them brown and keep the halloumi from sticking to the grill. High heat is ideal here for quick browning, and quick bursts are ideal — we're talking no more than 1 minute per side, just until grill marks begin to appear on the cheese. "Avoid leaving them on the heat for too long as the watermelon will begin to fall apart," De Witt warns. The watermelon will become very soft pretty much the second it hits heat, so make sure to use tongs to gently turn the skewers to keep the fruit chunks intact as much as possible. And, finally, be prepared to dig into the skewers right away, as they are best enjoyed fresh from the grill.
How can I change up this recipe?
Part of this recipe's charm is that it's incredibly simple, relying on two seemingly opposite ingredients — sweet watermelon and savory halloumi cheese — to come together to create something special. While simplicity is key for such a recipe, there is still room to get creative with what you add to your skewers. Spiciness is a great place to start, and one way to incorporate a bit of heat would be to thread thin slices of jalapeño onto the skewers. De Witt also recommends swapping out the Tajín for harissa, a chili paste-like condiment that will pack a little more heat and smokiness.
You could also rely on another very popular condiment — hot honey — to incorporate some spiciness. Either mix hot honey with lime juice and drizzle it on at the end, or simply drizzle hot honey onto the skewers for a simpler version. That final garnish of mint, refreshing as it may be, isn't the only herby option, and both cilantro or basil could work just as well as an addition or a substitute. Finally, while watermelon helps establish those summery vibes in this recipe, De Witt recommends replacing some of the watermelon cubes with peaches or pineapple for a fun, fruity twist.