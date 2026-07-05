15 Meals You Probably Ate In The '80s If You Were Middle Class

The 1980s marked a fascinating turning point for food history in America. Many folks still ate most of their meals at home, yet manufacturing processes evolved leaps and bounds, causing a variety of interesting pre-made dishes and snacks to hit grocery shelves. The prior generation was accustomed to whipping up homemade chocolate chip cookies or cake if they wanted a treat, but '80s kids had ready-made choices galore in their pantries. Some of the most popular foods '80s kids still remember included Jell-O Pudding Pops, Pac-Man cereal, Oreo Big Stuf, and Funny Feet ice cream.

Aside from the two back-to-back recessions that brought down families in the first couple of years of the decade, the economy quickly recovered. At the time, this period was the longest peacetime economic expansion on record. Nowadays, people still look back fondly, as reaching middle-class status wasn't as challenging as it might be today. Despite salaries being larger, buying power in the modern era doesn't get you as much as it once did.

With money going further in the '80s, households could get creative with their meals by blending high-quality meats, new frozen foods, and convenient canned goods. Read on to learn about several meals you probably ate in the '80s if you were middle class.