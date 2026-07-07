12 Overpriced, Sit-Down, Chain Restaurants That Leave Diners Disappointed

Of all the overpriced fast-casual chains, Panera Bread might be the most universally agreed-upon name on this list. In its heyday, Panera was a cozy, café-like spot for comforting (and affordable) soups and sandwiches. These days, most people agree the quality has dwindled and the fast-casual chain is seriously overpriced.

Take the famous You-Pick-Two deal: Half a sandwich or salad paired with half a soup, posed as a value combo. Instead, it's actually one of the shady things about Panera Bread's menu — it doesn't pack much value at all. As one ticked-off Redditor puts it, "It's presented like it's a deal on two things but when you look at the prices it's literally just 'you can get two things for the price of two things'."

Deceptive deals aside, Panera's overall quality and pricing seem to be going in opposite directions, and you can guess which one of those is soaring upwards. Customers flock to social media to complain that what used to be a budget-friendly lunch spot now feels out of reach, with no real way to feed a family for under $50.

Yelp reviews, too, are loaded with price complaints. Not only do the prices feel high for lower quality items (what used to get baked fresh, in-store is now shipped fully or partially cooked, so very little is actually being made in house when you order), but the portions seem to have shrunk as well.