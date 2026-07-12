17 Of The Best Ways To Use Frozen Corn

Frozen vegetables aren't known for inspiring awe in the hearts of home cooks, but they're convenient and great to have on hand for days when you haven't been to the store. If you have a bag of corn in your freezer, you might be looking for recipes to use it in. We've raided the Mashed recipe archives for the best ways to use frozen corn, so you can infuse your meals with summery vibes without the hassle of stripping kernels from cobs.

One of the things we love about this ingredient is how versatile it is. Some of the top ways to use frozen corn put it front and centre in the recipe, such as corn salads and corn fritters. However, it can also be used as a supporting ingredient in things like korma, pasta salad, or fried rice. So, whether you love corn and want it to be the star of the show or you'd rather it was a more subtle addition to your meal, we've got options.

Another brilliant thing about frozen corn is that it's actually quite good. While some frozen veggies end up soggy, mushy, or watery, corn holds up to being frozen pretty well. It might not be quite as crisp as fresh corn, straight off the cob, but it has a better flavor and texture than canned corn. All that's left is to find more ways to use it, and we have 17 recipes where frozen corn is a key ingredient.