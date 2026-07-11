Wendy's Vs McDonald's: Which Chain Does Cheeseburgers The Best?

A burger's first impression is the bun, and it's a vital component to the burger as a whole. McDonald's and Wendy's could not differ more where their buns are concerned. First I tried McDonald's, and the bun for the Cheeseburger and McDouble were the same. They were bland and oddly resilient. The buns on these fast food burgers were seemingly resistant to moisture and manipulation, springing back to their shape even after I handled the burgers. If you were wondering, this trait earned Mickey D's some negative points.

Wendy's Jr. Cheeseburger and Double Stack shared a bun style as well, but they were a pleasant change from the sponges sandwiching the McDonald's basic burgers. The buns were what you'd expect from a cookout or homemade burger if the host shopped at any of the mainstream grocery stores and bought the affordable buns. Nostalgia was present, and while there was nothing extraordinary about the buns, there wasn't much to complain about either.

Both of the fast food chains used an elevated bun for their more premium burger choice. McDonald's used a sesame bun for its Quarter Pounder with cheese and Wendy's surprisingly offered a pretzel bun for its Dave's Single. McDonald's sesame bun was very similar to its basic bun, having the same bounce-back quality. Wendy's pretzel bun was a large step up from its basic bun, and helped separate the larger burger from the more affordable ones on the menu.