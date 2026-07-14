Customers Agree: These Are The 10 Best Sides From Pizza Chain Restaurants
Sure, pizza is plenty filling on its own, but there's so much more possibility for a feast when you toss a side or two into your order from your favorite pizza chain. Choosing an option is all a matter of preference, and there's a selection for almost every palate on the planet, ranging from jalapeño poppers to pasta dishes to side salads. But not all pizza chain sides are loved equally, and customers have very distinct opinions about which extras are most worth enjoying with a premium pie.
Poking around the Internet reveals a distinct pattern of preferences among pizza chain diners as far as the sides they pair with their pizzas. Contrasting tastes and consistencies like fried potatoes and crispy, saucy chicken wings are proven winners that add something different to the pizza pie paradigm. But similar selections like cheesy breads, which present just another assemblage of the same ingredients, are hot options among patrons as well. And if you can find a plate of pasta or two at a chain that doesn't mind dishing out the noodles? Well, visitors seem to love those, too.
1. Domino's Stuffed Cheesy Bread
Is stuffed cheesy bread from Domino's just a remix of the ingredients used to make the chain's pizzas? Yes, it is. Should that ever be a reason not to add it to your order every single time? It absolutely should not. In fact, tacking one of these undeniably delicious sides to whatever pies you intend to order as your main dish is the best way to double up on the pizza quotient, according to fans who never miss the opportunity. It may look like you've ordered a loaf of bread to go with your pies, but that's only because it's exactly what you've done. Lucky you!
Some customers proclaim in Reddit posts that the cheesy bread is better than Domino's pizza, an opinion echoed by others when asked what kind of bread is best (answer: any kind). There are diners who order from Dominos just to dine cheesy bread while bypassing the pizza entirely, a move that could make more sense for your bank account than buying both. Hearing from the pizza-loving public that this popular Domino's item is one of the best sides on the marquee is testimony enough to make patrons think twice before going for a salad.
2. Shakey's Mojo Potatoes
The Mojo Potatoes at Shakey's Pizza are more than just an exceptional side order; they're something of legend to those lucky enough to have indulged, making fervent fans out of unsuspecting diners. Battered, seasoned, and cooked to a heavenly golden brown finish, these slices are a famous offering for the chain's predominantly California-based locations, an alternative to fries that helped put Shakey's on the map.
When your tater-based sides overpower your pizzas as the Mojo Potatoes do for some Shakey's patrons, you know you've got a sizzling-hot side on your hands. They're a source of great nostalgia for Facebook users who gush over how much they love the spicy spuds, too. Online cooks share their process for recreating the dish at home, but can you really count on capturing the Shakey's magic on your own? Best of luck trying, and if it all goes south, you know where to find the originals.
3. Papa Johns Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks
Why wouldn't you pair your Papa Johns pizza with a package of garlic parmesan breadsticks? They may be a traditional Italian favorite enjoyed with more diverse meals, but that doesn't mean you can't double up on the bread-based goodness while savoring your pepperoni pie. These plump, fluffy mini-loaves are a perfect primer for the pizza yet to come. It's like giving your heavier pie a prepared landing strip as it glides down your gullet, setting you up for a successful meal.
Customers consider garlic parmesan better than the unseasoned breadsticks, an aspect that puts them even further ahead of the other sides. Some Papa Johns visitors even stick with just these breadsticks and wings as a meal, proving that not all pizza dining requires actual pizza. The fact that you can net twice the dough for just a little more money if you go with the breadsticks instead of the garlic parmesan knots is one of the best Papa Johns ordering tips for carb lovers in search of a delicious bargain.
4. Sbarro Baked Ziti
A slab of baked ziti from Sbarro adds a pasta dimension to the pizza universe, turning a simple slice into a straight-up Italian feast with just one extra purchase. These totally tubular noodles are run through with seasoned tomato sauce and capped off with a layer of mozzarella that gives the cheese on a Sbarro pizza a run for its money. It may not rank as one of the best chain restaurant baked zitis on the pizza circuit, but it's a fan favorite that inspires deep devotion in many Sbarro regulars.
What do those who prefer this pasta dish have to say about its winning personality? Redditors share memories of this being a '90s favorite, a filling and affordable order that provided long-term satisfaction. Mall-goers still crave the variety of something hot and hearty beyond the pizza selections here, and the ziti seems to hit the spot. This isn't tablecloth dining to be sure, but in the realm of pizza chain side dishes, baked ziti from Sbarro has established quite a hold on lovers of cheap Italian eating.
5. Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Bread
The home of the "Pizza! Pizza!" package packs on the flavor with its Stuffed Crazy Bread side selections as well. Little Caesars has long been known for slinging affordable pies with fun add-ons, but this inside-out pizza pie really seems to take the cake. This shareable side is actually a calzone, a doughy shell filled with sauce and cheese that does regular cheesy bread one better by doubling up the layers. It's different enough from traditional pizza that you can enjoy it all on its own if you're looking for something new during your pizza run.
This superior side is a list-topper for Caesars eaters; reviewers have given it an 8 out of 10 rating in years past, praising the stringy cheese and adding that the dipping sauce provides even more flavor to enjoy. The biggest bummer in the world of Little Caesars sides is that the Stuffed Crazy Bread may be a limited-time option in certain areas, showing up only on occasion to surprise and delight customers who love it. It's worth checking the menu at your Little Caesars location to determine the status before getting your heart set on trying it out.
6. Chuck E. Cheese Chicken Wings
The animatronic mascots may have long ago been stashed in the dustbin of pizza chain history, but Chuck E. Cheese has found other ways to impress guests who grew up loving the pizza — most notably, with a selection of chicken wings that bring taste and texture contrast to every pie on the menu. Different flavors are on tap to excite the various palates in the joint, blends like chili lime and lemon pepper, and you can opt for a boneless version if you like getting as much meat as possible out of your wings.
Facebook users tempt their followers with photos of these saucy wings, side by side with a Chuck E. Cheese pepperoni pizza for extra taunting. Though not all comments are positive, there's plenty of agreement about how good these side nibbles are. For anyone who needs a wingman to help the Chuck E. Cheese pizza feel like a more thorough dining moment, keep the customer-favored wings in mind. Some customers who aren't familiar with the chain's wings game are taken aback by the quality, even going so far as to calling them fire — no pun intended, maybe. The lesson here: Some of the best Chuck E. Cheese food on the menu has nothing to do with pizza at all, and the sides are where it's at.
7. Pizza Hut Breadsticks
Another high ranker in the breadsticks game, Pizza Hut breadsticks are a side order diners go gaga for, even if it means adding more starch to their nap-inducing comfort meals. These dough strips are a reconfiguration of the pizzas themselves, with the sauce offered on the side in a range of flavors like classic marinara, zesty ranch, and even sugary icing to turn an order of sticks without the garlic parmesan topping into a dessert treat. Let's see another pizza chain's side dishes pull a switcheroo like that.
How many side dishes from Pizza Hut (or anywhere, for that matter) can claim the adjective "elite" — other than these breadsticks, that is? One Reddit user shares their practice of enjoying an entire order on their own, with a sweet marinara to kick up the flavor quotient. Fellow breadstick lovers chime in to confirm that hot or cold, these sticks stand up all on their own, though voices rise up to call out the stingy sauce provisions that come with the order. If you try them, be prepared to order extra — or if you're hungry, enterprising, and trying to save funds, take a crack at a copycat Pizza Hut breadstick recipe and see if you can match the quality. Just know that the Hut has you covered if your homemade version doesn't rise to the occasion.
8. Jet's Chicken Wings
The wings and pizza movement has a champion in Jet's, a chain that makes sure both halves of the equation are equally tempting for its patrons. As much as customers love Jet's pizza for its Detroit-style pies, they're also enamored with the spicy chicken wings that slide up next to your pizza of choice. Seven sauces run the gamut from mild to sweet red chili, with savory and umami options in between to get your taste buds all geared up. You can also choose from regular bake or well-done to make the crispiness to your liking.
Flavor and heat provide great appeal to reviewers, even if these bar bites are a bit on the smaller side. According to the most dedicated eaters, leftover Jet's wings also spring back to life nicely with a little TLC to give next-day enjoyment for those who can't finish them off while they're fresh. With both bone-in and boneless available, Jet's is sending out some of the best wings you can find at pizza chains, putting a mighty fine side dish within reach.
9. Domino's Chicken Alfredo
Grabbing a dish of pasta from Domino's may seem counterintuitive; the chain is famous for its fast-delivered pizza more than anything. But there are distinct reasons the company dropped the word "pizza" from its name, and ramping up its alternatives from the typical salad side dishes to noodles and sauce is a major one. Though the chain keeps three options on the menu, it's the chicken Alfredo that crops up as a real treat in online chatter and reviews.
You can find TikTok influencers like Ethan Parsons sampling Domino's pasta dish straight out of the pan and pinning a 9.2 out of 10 rating on the searing side dish; he even comments on how hot it is, a sign that the chain is keeping up with the freshness factor. Followers call out the speed with which he downs the noodles, but you can't stop a side dish fan from snarfing a new favorite. Long-time Domino's workers also share their love of the Alfredo-soaked pasta and chicken, giving an insider's view on one of the finest sides the chain serves up.
10. Blaze Cheesy Bread
There's more to Blaze than just its stone oven-fired pizza, though the most popular side selection on the menu also makes perfect use of the cheese-and-dough format. The chain's cheesy bread is a big winner with customers who need a little extra something to make their slices feel fully satisfying. The basic set-up gives you a cup of classic marinara for dipping your cheesy sticks, though you can toss in pesto and a spicy red sauce to cover the full spectrum. And lest you mistake this for a scattering of cheese-sprinkled sticks, be warned: It's a thick crust that's about the size of a personal pizza, which may alter your order if you're not hankering for too much food.
Reviewers admire the stretch on the cheese, a hallmark of a properly-made cheesy bread, as well as the crispy exterior and chewy interior of the dough. No matter what your pizza-loving pals may have told you regarding items you should never order at Blaze, cheesy bread is a side savory and sturdy enough to stand up as a substitute for a pizza while offering a similar taste-texture experience. There's a reason this tasty tidbit has turned into the chain's most popular side order since its 2020 introduction.
How we chose these pizza chain side dishes
To determine which pizza chain sides customers love most, we dug into online conversations on Reddit to see what options people think are worth starting up conversations about. There was plenty of chatter about cheesy bread and wings to explore, plus a love fest for Shakey's Mojo Potatoes — as well as a bit of inside word on those from our Mashed team who've personally tried them. We also took a look at social media sites like Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram, where there's no shortage of opinions on all things pizza.
To make sure there was a range of chains represented in the list, we sought out the most popular and well regarded side dishes from the best-known restaurants on the circuit; Domino's rated a double-up thanks to its deeper menu of pastas and breads that prove to be customer favorites. Though there are plenty of favorable side dishes to be found at practically all pizza chains, these came up the most raved-about in our research.