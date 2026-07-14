Customers Agree: These Are The 10 Best Sides From Pizza Chain Restaurants

Sure, pizza is plenty filling on its own, but there's so much more possibility for a feast when you toss a side or two into your order from your favorite pizza chain. Choosing an option is all a matter of preference, and there's a selection for almost every palate on the planet, ranging from jalapeño poppers to pasta dishes to side salads. But not all pizza chain sides are loved equally, and customers have very distinct opinions about which extras are most worth enjoying with a premium pie.

Poking around the Internet reveals a distinct pattern of preferences among pizza chain diners as far as the sides they pair with their pizzas. Contrasting tastes and consistencies like fried potatoes and crispy, saucy chicken wings are proven winners that add something different to the pizza pie paradigm. But similar selections like cheesy breads, which present just another assemblage of the same ingredients, are hot options among patrons as well. And if you can find a plate of pasta or two at a chain that doesn't mind dishing out the noodles? Well, visitors seem to love those, too.