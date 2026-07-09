17 Products At Costco With Price Cuts In July 2026
When it comes to trimming your grocery budget, buying items in bulk can save money. Costco also offers its Kirkland Signature line to keep prices cheap, as this private label doesn't demand added fees like brand-name goods. The warehouse retail chain also holds savings events, which can mean reduced prices across its entire stock. This July, Costco is offering its members lots of price cuts, and we compiled the most impressive products with the biggest savings.
Costco's inventory goes beyond grocery staples, so we wanted our list to reflect the eclectic mix of items at the chain. This month, members can score big on kitchen appliances, snacks, side dishes, cookware, functional beverages, easy dinner options, among lots of other finds. When possible, we included prices, but some items are only available in-store. As such, you'll need to check with your nearest Costco to determine availability. This sales event runs until July 19, but remember popular products at the chain move swiftly, and Costco doesn't keep excess inventory in the back of the store.
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars
Häagen-Dazs Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Ice Cream Bars are a wonderful summertime treat. While the brand has a reputation for being expensive, these babies are available for a steal at Costco this month. Each box contains 15 bars and retails for $10.49.
Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original
Country Archer mini beef sticks had one reviewer on Costco's website declaring, "Absolutely one of my favorite protein snacks. These are great on the go." If you're one of the many consumers with a love of protein-packed everything, consider these snacks come with 4 grams of protein per beef stick.
Buy Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original online for $14.59 (28-count).
Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System
This portable cooking system features five handy functions, including keep warm, recrisp, max crisp, bake, and air fry. You also get three glass containers in various sizes, plus accompanying leakproof lids. The Ninja Crispi just might give a whole new meaning to take and bake!
Buy the Ninja Crispi 5-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fry Cooking System online for $124.99.
Annie's Organic Macaroni & Cheese Variety Pack
Mac and cheese is perfect where comfort food is concerned, and Annie's Organic offers more wholesome options when it comes to processed food. The 12-pack box has flavor varieties that include aged or white cheddar with shells, and classic cheddar with macaroni.
Poppi Soda Juicy Hits Variety Pack
Poppi Juicy Hits discounted variety pack comes with 18 cans in three flavors: raspberry rose, strawberry lemon, and cherry limeade. You can also check out our Poppi soda flavor rankings to see where these varieties fall.
Buy the Poppi Soda Juicy Hits Variety Pack online for $20.99.
Aidells Organic Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausages
Aidells Organic Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausages deserve a place on your grill this July amidst all the burgers, steaks, and hot dogs. Because they're already fully cooked, these sausages can also be prepared on a stovetop in about eight to 10 minutes for a quick and tasty meal.
Carbone Spicy Vodka Sauce
If you prefer your vodka sauce to have a bit of a kick, Carbone has just the option for you. The brand's spicy vodka sauce was actually inspired by the restaurant of the same name, which is a New York City staple for diners seeking classic Italian fare in an old-school atmosphere.
Titan PRO by Arctic Zone Expandable Lunch Box 2-Pack
Capable of keeping food cold for up to six hours, the Titan PRO Lunch Box is great for work, school, or outdoor excursions. Each box comes with high-performance gel ice packs, which stay frosty cool longer than ice. And because they're sold as a two-pack, this set is perfect for sharing.
Buy the Titan PRO by Arctic Zone Expandable Lunch Box 2-Pack online for $39.99.
Nutella & GO! with Breadsticks
This 16-pack of Nutella comes with everything you need to snack on the go. The individually sized cups are transportable, and the mini breadsticks let you devour this hazelnut spread with abandon. In case you're curious, read why the "N" in Nutella is black.
Buy Nutella & GO! Hazelnut and Cocoa Spread With Breadsticks online for $14.49.
Sabatasso's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza
You're never too old for French bread pizza, (at least that's what I tell myself). Sabatasso's French Bread Pepperoni Pizza include nine individual pizzas that can be enjoyed as a light lunch or dinner, as well as a fun snack. If you want to incorporate some zing without a ton of effort, consider these canned ingredients to upgrade frozen pizza.
Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker
Turn your kitchen into an ice cream shop with the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe. Along with ice cream, this device also makes frozen yogurt, Italian ice, slushies, and more. A Costco reviewer declared, "I absolutely love it. So easy to use and enjoy. I have had ice cream every day since unboxing it."
Buy the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream and Frozen Treat Maker online for $149.99.
Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls
Tropical Fields Organic Coconut Rolls at Costco will hit the spot when searching for a crispy, crunchy snack. These one-of-a-kind rolled treats are gluten-free and made with coconut milk, which makes them perfect for people following dairy-free diets.
Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Mega Omega
The 26-ounce bag of Gourmet Nut Power Up Trail Mix Mega Omega features a tasty selection of dried mango and cranberries, walnuts, almonds, and pumpkin seeds. This snack mix is also chock full of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, as well as nutrients like vitamin B and protein.
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips feature five traditional flavors in one convenient variety pack. Each box comes with 12 bags of jalapeño, plus six bags each of sea salt, sea salt and vinegar, and smokehouse BBQ.
Buy Miss Vickie's Kettle Cooked Potato Chips online for $16.99.
The Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup Pod
A medium roast brew with a nicely balanced flavor? That's what you get from the 80-count Donut Shop K-Cup pack. According to one Costco reviewer, "This is my favorite coffee to drink in the morning, the others are a little too harsh for me."
Buy The Original Donut Shop Coffee K-Cup Pod online for $38.99.
Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn Variety Pack
The Lesser Evil brand specializes in wholesome snacks. Take this popcorn variety pack, for example: It's made with coconut oil and is certified organic by the USDA (here's what organic food really means). You also get two salted varieties: Himalayan gold and Himalayan pink.
Buy Lesser Evil Organic Popcorn Variety Vend Pack online for $13.99 (28-count).
Tramontina 3-piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set
Now is the perfect time to replace those worn and damaged nonstick pans kicking around your pantry. This Tramontina set comes with multiple pan sizes (8, 10, and 12 inches) and is constructed with rugged materials to serve you well in the kitchen.
Buy the Tramontina 3-piece Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel Ceramic Nonstick Fry Pan Set online for $54.99.