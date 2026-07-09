17 Products At Costco With Price Cuts In July 2026

When it comes to trimming your grocery budget, buying items in bulk can save money. Costco also offers its Kirkland Signature line to keep prices cheap, as this private label doesn't demand added fees like brand-name goods. The warehouse retail chain also holds savings events, which can mean reduced prices across its entire stock. This July, Costco is offering its members lots of price cuts, and we compiled the most impressive products with the biggest savings.

Costco's inventory goes beyond grocery staples, so we wanted our list to reflect the eclectic mix of items at the chain. This month, members can score big on kitchen appliances, snacks, side dishes, cookware, functional beverages, easy dinner options, among lots of other finds. When possible, we included prices, but some items are only available in-store. As such, you'll need to check with your nearest Costco to determine availability. This sales event runs until July 19, but remember popular products at the chain move swiftly, and Costco doesn't keep excess inventory in the back of the store.