5 Ways Beginners Can Easily Identify Quality Rum

There are plenty of reasons to drink rum straight up, like when it is your birthday, à la 50 Cent's "In Da Club," or on a visit to one of the world's top rum-producing regions, like Puerto Rico or Jamaica. If you're a beginner, it may be confusing to figure out what qualifies as quality rum and what doesn't. To help rum newbies on their journey to connoisseurship, Mashed spoke with Robyn Smith, PhD, founder of rum et al., an experimental rum distillery based in California. Smith's top tips are to seek out brands with transparency and specificity in their marketing, look beyond the color of the rum, check its ABV (alcohol by volume), and always taste different products to find out what you like.

Different rums can taste and look vastly different from each other. For example, did you know that dark rum and aged rum are not actually the same thing? Not all dark rums are aged, and neither type is definitively better than the other, but at the heart of all rums is a base of fermented cane sugar (in the form of syrup or molasses) or cane juice. In fact, most rums are still made with a molasses base. In the U.S., the spirit must be bottled at a strength of at least 40% ABV to even be classified as rum. Read on to find out more about what to look for in quality rum!