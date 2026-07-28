5 Cities Packed With Michelin-Starred Restaurants
It may sound strange that a tire manufacturer came to publish one of the most regarded dining guides in the world, but it makes perfect business sense. To encourage people to drive more (and thus need more frequent tire changes), French tire maker Michelin began releasing restaurant guides in 1900. Fast forward more than a century later, Michelin inspectors journeyed across the pond for New York City to become the first place outside of Europe to have a Michelin Guide. In 2005, Michelin awarded 51 stars across 31 New York City restaurants. Over the years, Michelin added other cities, and now its red restaurant guide is more regional in scope, though only restaurants in certain states can earn Michelin stars. In 2019, the San Francisco and Los Angeles guides merged into the "Michelin Guide California," and similarly in 2025, the Washington, D.C., guide combined with New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia into the "Michelin Guide Northeast Cities." The "American South" has its own guide now, combining the pre-existing Atlanta guide with Alabama, the Carolinas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The inaugural "American Great Lakes" guide is slated to debut in 2027.
What then do the star ratings mean in relation to driving around? Simply put, one star denotes a restaurant is worth a stop, a two-star designation means it is worth a detour to go there, and three-star restaurants merit a special journey. So if you want to plan a Michelin-approved vacation, five metropolitan areas are the most packed with starred restaurants: Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; San Francisco and the Bay Area; and, of course, New York City, where it all began. Let's dive into them one by one.
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago's food culture lies in its multicultural hot dog stands, Italian restaurants, and the various immigrant communities that call the Windy City home, from Mexican to Vietnamese to German. It makes sense then that when the "Michelin Guide Chicago" debuted in 2011, most of the 23 restaurants that received stars served contemporary American cuisine, an ode to its multiethnic population and influences. As of November 2025, the number is down to 20, with just one three-star restaurant, Smyth, which topped North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list. Chicago's starred restaurants concentrate in the trendy West Loop area, including Sepia, headed by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmerman and the most affordable Michelin-starred restaurant on Chicago's list.
While many of the currently starred restaurants serve variations on contemporary American cuisine, one particularly notable spot is Kasama. In 2022, it became the first Filipino restaurant in the U.S. to receive a Michelin star, and in 2025 moved up to two stars. Including Kasama, Chicagoland currently has four two-star restaurants, as longtime three-star holder Alinea lost a star in 2025. Among the remaining (single-starred) establishments is Topolobampo, the lauded Mexican restaurant run by celebrated chef Rick Bayless.
Washington, DC
Restaurants in Washington, D.C., started receiving Michelin stars in 2017, with only 12 spots initially awarded and none receiving three stars back then. In 2025, that number doubled to 25 restaurants, again with no three-star establishments among them. However, from 2019 to 2024, the Inn at Little Washington did hold a three-star ranking, before being demoted to two stars in 2025. It is run by Chef Patrick O'Connell, winner of a James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, and an almost ridiculous amount of other awards for dining, hospitality, and sustainability (with the latter being the Michelin Green Star). Two other two-star restaurants, Minibar (headed by celebrity chef José Andrés) and Jônt (which serves up a tasting menu that can reach 31 courses). The rest of the list garnered one star each.
Washington, D.C.'s restaurant scene has grown over the decades, with a focus on immigrant food. As home to the largest Ethiopian community outside of the African continent, the Washington, D.C.-metropolitan area undoubtedly has excellent Ethiopian restaurant options. The area also houses a significant number of breweries and distilleries, catering to the diverse population of the metropolis. That said, most of the starred restaurants serve contemporary American cuisine, with four of the one-star options serving Latin American fare. While several of the starred restaurants are situated around the Capitol Hill area, many are west of 6th Street, especially in Penn Quarter, so be sure to plan your eating route accordingly!
Los Angeles, California
You can seemingly find every type of food in Los Angeles, from burgers and tacos to all sorts of Asian cuisines to the whole genre of "brunch food" (we're looking at you, avocado toast). If Philadelphia has cheesesteak and New York has pizza, Los Angeles does not seem as cuisine- or dish-specific, but that just makes its lively dining scene all the more exciting. The Michelin Guide started awarding stars to Los Angeles restaurants in 2008, with three receiving two stars, and 15 others receiving one star each. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and California wildfires, Michelin paused its guide for California in 2020 but resumed the following year.
As of June 2026, 27 restaurants in the Los Angeles area have stars. Providence, which serves a seafood-themed menu, and Somni, a molecular gastronomy establishment, both received Los Angeles' first three-star recognitions in 2025. There are four two-star restaurants, with Jon Yao's Taiwanese-themed Kato the newest to the rank. Even though Los Angeles is home to the largest Thai population outside of Thailand, this demographic is unfortunately not reflected in the current roster of starred restaurants. But the Greater Los Angeles area boasts a whopping 16 Asian-centric Michelin-starred restaurants — 12 of which feature Japanese cuisine, with a heavy focus on sushi.
San Francisco and the Bay Area, California
San Francisco and the Bay Area are full of interesting and delicious restaurants with a rich history of foodways. The area is famous for its sourdough, its abundance of good seafood, and for having the oldest Chinatown in the U.S. As of June 2026, the Bay Area is home to seven three-star spots, the highest concentration in the country. Chef Val M. Cantú's restaurant Californios in the Mission District is the first Mexican restaurant in the world to receive three stars. Benu, a three-star establishment that serves Korean-centric fare, also made it to number 33 on North America's 50 Best Restaurants 2026.
Thomas Keller's French Laundry became the first three-star restaurant in California in 2006, in that guide's inaugural year, and has maintained it ever since. Twenty years later, the Bay Area now boasts almost 50 Michelin-starred restaurants. Many of those spots embody California cuisine, which focuses on seasonal and sustainable ingredients prepared simply and healthfully. Most of the Bay Area's starred restaurants are in San Francisco proper, with many peppered around the Financial and Mission Districts. Small town Healdsburg houses three-starred farm-restaurant-inn SingleThread and other Michelin-noted restaurants. With all these spectacularly top-notch choices, you may need to extend that road trip in the Bay Area!
New York, New York
New York City is where all sorts of cultures and cuisines meet, from lowbrow to highbrow and everything in between. It is the home of pizza, bagels, halal carts, and some of the finest dining establishments in the country. It should come as no surprise that Michelin selected New York City to be the first red guide outside of Europe back in 2005. As of 2025, New York City has the most Michelin-starred restaurants of any city in the U.S., topping out at 72.
The five restaurants currently holding three stars are Eleven Madison Park and Per Se, both serving contemporary American cuisine, Le Bernardin serving French-style seafood, Jungsik serving Korean, and the latest addition, Japanese restaurant Sushi Sho. Per Se is headed by Thomas Keller, previously mentioned for French Laundry fame, making his establishments the most consistently starred in the U.S. While New York has fewer three-star restaurants than the Bay Area, it has far more two-star and one-star eateries. Asian cuisine has a sizable representation on the New York City Michelin list, with more than 15 Japanese and 11 Korean restaurants. If you worry that quality means breaking your budget, fear not: At least four Michelin-starred restaurants in New York City won't empty your wallet.