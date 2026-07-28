5 Cities Packed With Michelin-Starred Restaurants

It may sound strange that a tire manufacturer came to publish one of the most regarded dining guides in the world, but it makes perfect business sense. To encourage people to drive more (and thus need more frequent tire changes), French tire maker Michelin began releasing restaurant guides in 1900. Fast forward more than a century later, Michelin inspectors journeyed across the pond for New York City to become the first place outside of Europe to have a Michelin Guide. In 2005, Michelin awarded 51 stars across 31 New York City restaurants. Over the years, Michelin added other cities, and now its red restaurant guide is more regional in scope, though only restaurants in certain states can earn Michelin stars. In 2019, the San Francisco and Los Angeles guides merged into the "Michelin Guide California," and similarly in 2025, the Washington, D.C., guide combined with New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia into the "Michelin Guide Northeast Cities." The "American South" has its own guide now, combining the pre-existing Atlanta guide with Alabama, the Carolinas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. The inaugural "American Great Lakes" guide is slated to debut in 2027.

What then do the star ratings mean in relation to driving around? Simply put, one star denotes a restaurant is worth a stop, a two-star designation means it is worth a detour to go there, and three-star restaurants merit a special journey. So if you want to plan a Michelin-approved vacation, five metropolitan areas are the most packed with starred restaurants: Chicago; Washington, D.C.; Los Angeles; San Francisco and the Bay Area; and, of course, New York City, where it all began. Let's dive into them one by one.