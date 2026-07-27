10 Fast Food Chain Comebacks Nobody Saw Coming

There are only two ways a food business can go: succeed or fail. It's a risk that every entrepreneur faces. The reality is that most chain restaurants simply don't last long. The average lifespan of a restaurant is six years and roughly a quarter of food businesses last 20 years. Faced with these statistics, it is even more incredible that we still have many legacy fast food brands that are more than two decades old.

But many of the fast food chains that survived for a long time didn't have it easy. Many used to be highly profitable and had locations everywhere in the country, but sadly lost control of their growth and spiraled into obscurity instead. Others remained small, but developed a cult following and were expected to go huge, only they didn't.

But, several fast food chains that started disappearing in the last few years are finally getting back on their feet, opening new locations, and once again making noise on social media. Here's a look at the inspiring fast food chains that were once on the brink of going out of business, but are now making a comeback.