Turn Broccoli Into A Flavor-Packed Side, Texas Roadhouse Style

Steak dinners are an absolutely great time, but let's face it, the sides can make or break your meal. If you have ever dined at Texas Roadhouse, you would know that aside from its steaks, one of the most delicious dishes you can order is its humble steamed broccoli. It not only gives your meal an aura of healthfulness, but it also tastes great, both on its own and with your steak. So what is the secret ingredient? Why do vegetables at restaurants always taste better?

There are certain universal truths. The sky is blue, grass is green, and everything tastes good with butter. According to sources on Reddit, ex-employees of Texas Roadhouse confirm that the steamed broccoli served at their old workplace is tossed in a compound butter that contains "lemon juice, garlic, and dried herbs." While moderators deleted the exact copycat recipe (boo!), those clues are more than enough to go by for home cooks looking to recreate this steakhouse favorite. Experiment using a simple garlic butter recipe as a base, and be sure to add a healthy squeeze of lemon juice, freshly cracked black pepper, and a pinch of dried herbs. Simply steam broccoli, and toss it in the aforementioned compound garlic butter until evenly coated. It's easy, delicious, and nutritious!