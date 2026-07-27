Turn Broccoli Into A Flavor-Packed Side, Texas Roadhouse Style
Steak dinners are an absolutely great time, but let's face it, the sides can make or break your meal. If you have ever dined at Texas Roadhouse, you would know that aside from its steaks, one of the most delicious dishes you can order is its humble steamed broccoli. It not only gives your meal an aura of healthfulness, but it also tastes great, both on its own and with your steak. So what is the secret ingredient? Why do vegetables at restaurants always taste better?
There are certain universal truths. The sky is blue, grass is green, and everything tastes good with butter. According to sources on Reddit, ex-employees of Texas Roadhouse confirm that the steamed broccoli served at their old workplace is tossed in a compound butter that contains "lemon juice, garlic, and dried herbs." While moderators deleted the exact copycat recipe (boo!), those clues are more than enough to go by for home cooks looking to recreate this steakhouse favorite. Experiment using a simple garlic butter recipe as a base, and be sure to add a healthy squeeze of lemon juice, freshly cracked black pepper, and a pinch of dried herbs. Simply steam broccoli, and toss it in the aforementioned compound garlic butter until evenly coated. It's easy, delicious, and nutritious!
Zhuzh up your broccoli
Mashed polled our readers several years ago and Texas Roadhouse came out on top for the steakhouse with the best sides. You really cannot go wrong with the combination of butter, garlic, lemon, black pepper, and herbs. With that in mind, not only should you play with the proportions, you should also try varying the preparation methods and take a chance on cleverly substituting ingredients. For example, you could try garlic powder instead of fresh garlic for a different kind of allium potency, or add some grated lemon zest along with the juice for even more zing. As for the broccoli itself, try this for a little texture boost: sauté the florets in olive oil before or after steaming them, then proceed with dressing the vegetables.
Want to add even more flavor to the party? Give a Southwestern-style cowboy butter a whirl. With its additions of Dijon mustard and spices like powdered chipotle and cumin, it will undoubtedly turn your steamed broccoli into a flavor powerhouse. Beyond that? Try experimenting with different methods to prepare the broccoli, or mix and match them with different flavored butters. You will never want for a boring side dish ever again.