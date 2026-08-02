5 Tips For Grilling The Best Burgers Possible

We are willing to wager that the most important part of the burger is the patty itself. You could get ready-made patties from the freezer section of the grocery store, and many brands today use high-quality ingredients. But if you really want the patty to not just shine, but also be a great cast member in your burger ensemble, then making your own patties is definitely the way to go. Skip the pre-ground meat at the chiller display, and ask the butcher behind the meat counter to grind the meat fresh. Tell them that you would like an 80/20 ratio of chuck meat to fat (or your own preferred fat percentages), and you are already halfway to a great burger.

Now that you have the ground beef, you have to shape the patties. If you are feeding a crowd, consistency is preferable so that everything cooks at the same rate, and everyone gets their fair share of meat. You can easily do that before forming the patties by dividing the meat according to weight. Take away the guesswork and use a kitchen scale to weigh out portions of ground beef at 5 to 6 ounces each (or more, if your guests are big eaters). Once the meat is divided, gently form patties about 4 inches across and ¾-inch thick, and make a little indentation in the middle of each patty. As the edges of a patty tend to cook faster than the middle, this last step helps make sure that the meat cooks evenly.