Where These Popular Chain Restaurants Get Their Beef

It's hard to skip a burger from Culver's. The famous ButterBurgers are delicious not because they're fried in butter (the butter comes into play on the bun), but because the chain uses a highly selective choice of beef that's never frozen, and always grilled to order. Culver's proudly uses a blend of sirloin, chuck, and plate beef in each burger, and the chain isn't shy about how much it values its beef partners.

True to its Midwestern roots, Culver's proudly sources beef from America's family farms and emphasizes long-term relationships with suppliers committed to humane cattle-raising practices. While many fast food giants focus their messaging on the finished product, Culver's has spent years highlighting the farmers and suppliers behind its ButterBurgers. A bottom line is important for any business, but Culver's clearly values the long-standing relationships it's cultivated with suppliers, some of which span more than two decades.

Culver's closely monitors the size of its U.S. cattle herd in an effort to ensure a consistent supply of beef. The chain's vice president of supply chain, Adam Shrif told the "Farm Food Facts" podcast that beef sourcing is a priority to maintaining the quality of Culver's fresh, never-frozen burgers. While the company doesn't publicly name its suppliers today, it frequently highlights its Wisconsin roots and America's family farms. From farm to distribution center to restaurant, the whole system is built around making sure the beef is as fresh as possible by the time it hits the grill.