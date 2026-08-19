Review: Jack In The Box's Cosmic Menu Isn't Quite Out Of This World, But It Should Be In Your Orbit

Jack In The Box unveiled a trio of new burgers on August 18 at its Inglewood, California restaurant. Dubbed the Cosmic Jack Combos, these new sandwiches are a limited-time drop consisting of three cheeseburgers that fuse the bun around the fillings. The pressed buns create a crispy outer ring, making a pocket that resembles a giant empanada, or, in the eyes of Jack and Chef Ciarán Duffy, a very tiny Saturn. Hence, the Cosmic Jack Combos were born.

The specialty buns were made using a machine typical for ice cream sandwiches. The Jack in the Box team tested a plethora of different fillings before landing on the final three: The Loaded Breakfast Cosmic Jack, the Bacon Ultimate Cosmic Jack, and the Philly Chili Cosmic Jack.

The three new burgers are currently only available for a limited two week period at the Inglewood, California location at 1220 Centinela Ave. Chef Duffy did hint, though, that the Cosmic Jack Combos may see a wider release in the future.