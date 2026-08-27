12 Store-Bought Bakery Items That Use High Quality Ingredients

Bread might taste better from a dedicated bakery, but most of us buy the majority of our bakery items in grocery stores, due to the convenience, lower cost, or both. That doesn't mean we have to put up with food that's packed full of preservatives or nutritionally void ingredients, however. There are plenty of store-bought bakery items that use high quality ingredients, meaning you don't have to go out of your way or spend much money to buy items that are closer to homemade.

I scoured the shelves for bakery items, including bread, cookies, and cakes, that contain real ingredients and no nonsense. None of them are filled with long lists of ingredients you've never heard of, instead favoring the kinds of ingredients you might keep in your pantry. I also looked for products that contain organic ingredients and other signifiers of overall quality. Once I'd come up with a long list, I looked through customer reviews to make sure these goods are as tasty as they are high quality.

Below, you'll find a list of 12 store-bought bakery items with good ingredients, meaning you can shop safe in the knowledge that you're not going to be putting anything weird in your body. Whether you're looking for items available in mainstream grocery stores or you're happy heading to a local health food store, you'll be able to pick these up without having to order online.