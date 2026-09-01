The 11 Best Whiskeys For Making Your Next Old Fashioned
There are endless whiskeys on the market and just as many ways to enjoy them. The old fashioned, though, is a cocktail that has stood the test of time. The bourbon you choose for an old fashioned matters. As bourbon is the foundation of the drink, the flavor profile of the bourbon you choose will result in a completely different experience. How do you sort through the duds to find an ideal whiskey to build a killer old fashioned? I've consulted a range of experts in the field and, along with my years of experience behind a bar, a solid list of whiskeys. These experts include CEO of Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, Brendan O'Donnell; Lucky Sign Spirits beverage director, Lisa Belczyk; co-owner of INDN, Simran Bakshi; Martin Elizondo, a bartender at The Knock Kitchen & Cocktails; Dave Weglarz, owner and distiller at StilL 360 Distillery; and director of beverage at SLS Baha Mar, Faizal Farook.
In addition to the experts I corresponded with, I've worked behind a bar for a number of years and have enjoyed making countless old fashioneds in my time as a service worker. I know that you can gussy up a classic old fashioned cocktail recipe in many ways. The sugar, bitters, and garnish can come in many different variations — but the whiskey is at the heart of the drink.
According to O'Donnell, "The right bottle means every other ingredient suddenly has something worth framing." It's with his and other industry professionals' expertise that I've compiled some of the very best whiskeys to craft a stellar old fashioned with.
Bulleit Bourbon
The first bourbon I'd reach for if making an old fashioned is Bulleit Bourbon, and when I was behind the bar Bulleit would be my first recommendation to customers. Not only is it an affordable bourbon and one that is typically available at bars, but it also fits the expert opinion of what a great old fashioned bourbon is.
Our experts agree that the ideal old fashioned is made with at least 90 Proof whiskey, with 100 or 110 Proof at the max range for the classic cocktail. Bulleit Bourbon is 90 Proof, setting the ideal foundation for a budget, no fuss old fashioned. This bourbon has a slight sweetness to its flavor profile, which offsets the bitters added to an old fashioned. Hints of vanilla, honey, and maple can be found alongside a spiciness that is more gentle that a lot of other bourbons.
Bulleit Bourbon is made with 28% rye, making it a high rye bourbon. According to Lisa Belczyk, this can be seen as an advantage when it comes to old fashioneds. "The 'classic' old fashioned is made with bourbon or rye whiskey," she explained. "Some drinkers enjoy the 'best of both worlds,' so to speak, and will use a 'high rye' bourbon, where rye is a prominent grain alongside the corn." This makes Bulleit Bourbon great for those who wish to explore the different sides to an old fashioned.
Elijah Craig Small Batch
While some whiskey drinkers prefer to use a more mellow whiskey for cocktails, other prefer strong and interesting flavor profiles. For a budget bourbon, Elijah Craig Small Batch impresses with a woody and smoky flavor profile with hints of deep fruits like cherry. When asked what makes a whiskey great for mixing up an old fashioned, Simran Bakshi spoke of whiskeys that put forth some serious flavor. "You need a whiskey that isn't shy. Big, bold notes like toasted oak [and] dark cherry," he stated. Paired with being 94 Proof, this puts Elijah Craig Small Batch right on track for making one fantastic old fashioned.
For being under $30 a bottle, this bourbon makes for a great beginners' old fashioned base. Aged for at least eight years in charred oak barrels, this small batch bourbon alludes luxury at a low price, which is ideal for an old fashioned. The cocktail is high class, but doesn't require a high dollar, rare bourbon. In fact, experts say it's best to steer clear of expensive and allusive bourbons when making an old fashioned. "Sugar and bitters will drown out all that subtle complexity," says Bakshi of old fashioneds made with expensive bottles. Elijah Craig Small Batch has the perfect amount of flavor to pair with such a mixed drink.
Knob Creek Rye
There are some ingredients you should never put in your old fashioned, but a rye whiskey is not one of them. Old fashioneds are often thought to be made with bourbon, which means a whiskey that is at least 51% corn. To be legally called a rye, a whiskey must be made with at least 51% rye grain. Knob Creek's rye blend comes in at exactly this requirement, making it a great transition whiskey for those used to a corn based bourbon.
There are distinct differences between the two types of whiskey, but both bring something special to an old fashioned. Our experts are not only accepting of rye old fashioneds, but encouraging and enthusiastic about them. Bartender Martin Elizondo claims rye whiskeys make for a more intricate old fashioned. "A rye old fashioned [...] brings more spice and a peppery bite thanks to the higher rye grain content," he explained. "It creates a drier, bolder cocktail with a little more complexity."
At 100 Proof, this Knob Creek bottle is the perfect strength for an old fashioned. The rye whiskey has a nutty, earthy flavor profile and a sweet aftertaste, which pairs well with the sugar and fruit additions of the cocktail. For whiskey lovers who want to try out a rye old fashioned, Knob Creek Rye is a great way to taste a flavorful cocktail and toe-dip into the pool of rye whiskeys.
Old Grand-Dad 114
On paper, Old Grand-Dad 114 doesn't make the best candidate for an old fashioned base. As its name suggests, this whiskey is 114 Proof, which is higher than all our experts were willing to recommend for an old fashioned. We're willing to make an exception when it comes to this bourbon, however, because it comes so highly recommended on the corners of the internet that worship whiskey.
This high rye whiskey comes with intense flavor, with noticeable notes of cinnamon and vanilla. This bottle is all around spicy and keeps its flavor even when used in cocktails such as the old fashioned. Old Grand-Dad 114 holds its own among the bitters, sugar, and fruit garnishes while allowing the additions to stick around in the drink's flavor profile.
The bourbon subreddit is frequented by thousands of serious whiskey drinkers who regularly review and critique different kinds of whiskeys. Old Grand-Dad 114 is no stranger to this forum, and those connoisseurs rave about the whiskey — particularly how good of an old fashioned it makes. One user claims to keep a bottle on hand solely for use in crafting the popular cocktail. Others talk about their fondness and favoritism when it comes to Old Grand-Dad 114, and when affordability meets a proof of strength and balanced flavor, we can see why.
WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye
WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye isn't one you'll commonly find at your local bar, but it's not so niche that you won't find it at a liquor store. Though it isn't as mainstream as other whiskeys on this list, this rye whiskey is one that comes up often in old fashioned talks. At 96.56 Proof, WhistlePig's rye bottle is a great mid point of strength for this straight forward cocktail. Whiskey lovers on Reddit embrace the extra flavorful old fashioneds that a bottle of this WhistlePig will lay the foundation for.
WhistlePig PiggyBack Rye is different from the other liquor selections on this list in one big way: it's made with 100% rye. This is abnormal for a whiskey, and the intense rye content actually makes this bottle more suited to crafting cocktails.
When it comes to using rye whiskey in an old fashioned, expert Brendan O'Donnell claims it is the more traditional and distinct way to go. The way he puts it, "If you want a firm handshake, go rye." If this is true, WhistlePig's 100% rye whiskey is just about the most finger crunching handshake you can get.
Rittenhouse Rye
Rittenhouse Rye is one of the best beginner rye whiskeys out there, given that it is a low rye whiskey at 51%. It's not the only beginner rye whiskey on this list, but it is the most name-dropped rye whiskey among our experts. When asked what whiskey they'd pick up when making an old fashioned, Rittenhouse Rye came up multiple times.
For distiller Dave Weglarz, it's about upholding tradition and design that has him reaching for a rye like Rittenhouse. "Originally, the old fashioned cocktail was designed to use rye whiskey," he stated. "Corn as a whiskey ingredient in general tends to lend a sweeter, more mellow flavor than rye, which is a little more bold with pepper and spice."
Simran Bakshi's expert opinion supported Weglarz's stance on a rye's bold flavor profile. "If I want that spicy, snappy kick, I'm reaching for a sturdy rye like Rittenhouse," the hospitality authority said. The fierce flavor is enough to land Rittenhouse Rye on this list, but we must also give credit to its price point. Rittenhouse Rye is on the best bottles of whiskey you can get for under $50, bourbon experts agree. At 100 Proof, this bourbon is great bang for your buck and makes a mean old fashioned.
Woodford Reserve
Woodford Reserve is a staple at a lot of bars. When I was behind the bar, this bourbon was a common upsell for customers who wanted something luxury at low cost. It's a classy order if you're ordering a Woodford on the rocks, but ordering an old fashioned with Woodford comes with aura. This is an order I've heard at prestigious country clubs and amongst groups of well dressed business men at hotel conferences. It gives off a professional vibe without coming off as too pretentious, and it's actually one of the more easy drinking bourbons to pair with old-school cocktails like an old fashioned.
This 90.4 Proof whiskey is also an expert favorite, and expert Faizal Farook names it as an ideal whiskey for an old fashioned. According to him, the whiskey is "rich and elegant with great depth," which in turn perfectly describes a cocktail with as much history and class as an old fashioned.
Martin Elizondo also had high praise for the whiskey. "My personal favorite is Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon," he said. "It has a rich balance of caramel, vanilla, toasted oak, and spice that pairs beautifully with bitters and sugar, making for a smooth, balanced, and consistently excellent old fashioned."
Buffalo Trace
Buffalo Trace is a reliable whiskey. You can find a bottle pretty much anywhere that sells liquor, it's affordable, and it's easy on the taste buds. I would offer this to anyone who was just getting into whiskey drinking, and would in turn suggest it for a more tame old fashioned. This 90 Proof whiskey is just strong enough to make a solid old fashioned, and sits nicely on the tongue with very little leave-behind.
Faizal Farook suggests Buffalo Trace for an old fashion that is composed, stating that the whiskey is "smooth, approachable, and well-rounded." It's an easy drinking whiskey, and makes for a relaxed, laid back sipping experience. This bourbon has an initial taste of sweetness that pairs nicely with a bitter cocktail like an old fashioned. Aftertastes hint at spice and an earthiness that adds a bit of complexity to the bourbon. Overall, Buffalo Trace is a solid choice of a bourbon and has legs to stand on when built into an old fashioned while still blending in for a smooth drinking experience.
High West Midwinter Night's Dram
The art of mixology isn't cut and dry, and there's generally a lot of room for creativity. This is why pretty much every old fashioned or mixed drink in general is going to taste a little different, unless you make it with your own two hands and have it down to a science. While an old fashioned is typically made with a straightforward bourbon or whiskey, mixing it up with one not typically used as a cocktail base can be rewarding. High West Midwinter Night's Dram is a more expensive, high end whiskey. It is a port finished whiskey, which is where it veers off from every other variety on this list.
This rye whiskey is finished in port barrels, which means it's transferred and extra aged after maturing. Though it's not typical for an old fashioned to be made with a port whiskey, Dave Weglarz is in full support of the choice. "A unique take, I also enjoy using a port-finished whiskey to add another dimension to the classic old fashioned," he said. "Keep in mind that with the inherent sweetness of the ingredients, people may be surprised to find that a whiskey they didn't like on its own is toned down just enough to make it fantastic in an old fashioned." Fortunately, the whiskey connoisseurs of Reddit do indeed love High West Midwinter Night's Dram on its own as well.
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 101 is a whiskey dear to many hearts. This is a bottle that gets turned over multiple times a night in a lot of bars, and it was even what Western icon John Wayne liked to sip on. It has roots, and it's around to stay in the bourbon community. With that being said, it's a whiskey that is enjoyed in cocktails just as much as it is neat or on the rocks — it's got flexibility just as it has familiarity. This 101 Proof whiskey is also one that experts happily named for being great in an old fashioned.
Brendan O'Donnell praised the bourbon for being affordable, yet superior to other bottles. "Some of the best old fashioneds I've ever made came from bottles under $30: Old Grand-Dad Bonded, Wild Turkey 101, Rittenhouse Rye, and Old Forester 100," he claimed. "These are workhorse whiskeys built with precisely the proof and bold flavor the drink demands."
Faizal Farook and Simran Bakshi also named Wild Turkey 101 as among their favorite whiskeys for an old fashioned. Both praised the richness of the bottle, so pick up this bourbon when you're in the mood for something full bodied with a taste that lingers in the mouth.
Your favorite whiskey
The absolute best whiskey for an old fashioned is one you likely already have at home. By using your favorite whiskey, you'll be able to pick up on subtleties in the flavor profile of the drink that you likely wouldn't taste if starting with a whiskey you're not familiar with. When interacting with guests who were wanting to try something new but were unsure, I'd always suggest a mixed drink using the base of their favorite liquor. This is especially true with bourbon based cocktails, as they are more nuanced than other mixed drinks.
Faizal Farook agrees with this sentiment, stating that the additions of an old fashioned are best used to work beside what you already know. As he says, "The cocktail complements and enhances the whiskey's natural character rather than covering it up."
If your favorite whiskey isn't available at the time when the desire for an old fashion strikes, Dave Weglarz urges whiskey drinkers to familiarize themselves with the alternative whiskey. "When you're ready to try something new, always taste the whiskey itself neat first, that way you understand the nuances of the spirit and how it differs from your regular bottle." This means you can taste test the whiskey before concocting your own homemade cocktail. Alternatively, bartenders will likely be okay with splitting up a double and giving you a taster of your chosen whiskey neat. Either way, knowing what your whiskey tastes like neat will help you explore the finalized cocktail.