The 11 Best Whiskeys For Making Your Next Old Fashioned

There are endless whiskeys on the market and just as many ways to enjoy them. The old fashioned, though, is a cocktail that has stood the test of time. The bourbon you choose for an old fashioned matters. As bourbon is the foundation of the drink, the flavor profile of the bourbon you choose will result in a completely different experience. How do you sort through the duds to find an ideal whiskey to build a killer old fashioned? I've consulted a range of experts in the field and, along with my years of experience behind a bar, a solid list of whiskeys. These experts include CEO of Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, Brendan O'Donnell; Lucky Sign Spirits beverage director, Lisa Belczyk; co-owner of INDN, Simran Bakshi; Martin Elizondo, a bartender at The Knock Kitchen & Cocktails; Dave Weglarz, owner and distiller at StilL 360 Distillery; and director of beverage at SLS Baha Mar, Faizal Farook.

In addition to the experts I corresponded with, I've worked behind a bar for a number of years and have enjoyed making countless old fashioneds in my time as a service worker. I know that you can gussy up a classic old fashioned cocktail recipe in many ways. The sugar, bitters, and garnish can come in many different variations — but the whiskey is at the heart of the drink.

According to O'Donnell, "The right bottle means every other ingredient suddenly has something worth framing." It's with his and other industry professionals' expertise that I've compiled some of the very best whiskeys to craft a stellar old fashioned with.