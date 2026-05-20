What Your Favorite Whiskey Says About You

Some say whiskey is an acquired taste: You love it, or you don't. We say that there are a number of different types of whiskey and they're all unique, so it might just be a matter of finding the one that clicks with you and your tastes. That said, you've possibly heard it said that your choice in whiskey says a lot about you, and it turns out it's kind of true.

We reached out to some of our favorite whiskey experts to ask them what preferences to different whiskeys said about people. We got some awesome and sometimes tongue-in-cheek insight from Clinton Fowler, director of food and beverage at Black Rock Mountain Resort in Heber City, Utah; Chris Walster, whiskey expert at The Cask Connoisseur; Zak Lindahl, beverage director at The National, Autograph Collection in downtown Oklahoma City; and Learan Kahanov, co-owner of New York City's Peck Slip Social.

It's not all fun and games, though. Fowler told us there's a very practical reason for associating whiskey picks with personality traits and characteristics: "In the end, whiskey choices tell a story, but they are not about judging the guest. They are about understanding preference, experience levels, and what kind of moment someone wants to have at the bar. That insight is what allows great hospitality to happen." Who'd have thought, right? With that in mind, let's look at what different whiskeys say about those who choose them as their favorite, and maybe you'll gain a little insight, too.