A Simple Grilling Step Gives Corn Dip A Major Flavor Boost

I love fresh summer corn! It's sweet, juicy, tender, scrumptious, and endlessly versatile. This bang bang grilled corn dip recipe is an absolute homage to this iconic veggie. As the name suggests, we're riffing off of zesty bang bang sauce, and we play with a lot of bold flavors in this dip. Corn, being the fabulous ingredient that it is, I made sure that it is not overshadowed in this recipe — rather, its flavor is heightened and highlighted.

This creamy, sweet, savory, smoky, and slightly spicy dip starts with seemingly straightforward grilled corn, but we do something unique in brushing it with sweet chili sauce and slathering it in spices before it hits the heat. The grill-charred element caramelizes the kernels for smoky-sweet appeal, infusing the corn's natural sweetness with even more depth of flavor. Classic corn dip components, like mayo, sour cream, and cream cheese, contribute to that essential tangy creaminess that we all know and love from such a good dip, and they help balance out any spicy elements from the Tajín, cayenne pepper, and chili sauce. Since the final dip itself is, for lack of a better word, banging, it doesn't require any fancy dippers — simple tortilla chips or Fritos are the ultimate neutral pairing.