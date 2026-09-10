5 Ordering Tips For A Next-Level Jersey Mike's Cheesesteak

Philly cheesesteak purists say simple is best, meaning the sandwich should contain nothing more than seared meat, gooey cheese, sautéed onions, and a fresh hoagie roll. If you'd rather live life on the culinary edge where cheesesteaks are concerned, Jersey Mike's is the spot for you. The sandwich chain happily customizes orders, so you can get your cheesesteak the exact way you want it, and sub snobs can go kick rocks. This creates a prime environment for sandwich experimentation, and these tips can make for a memorable meal on your next trip to the restaurant.

Changing up your cheesesteak order could be as simple as choosing a new type of bread. Ingredient swaps, special cooking techniques, and strategic requests can also elevate a Jersey Mike's cheesesteak. We recommend using the restaurant's app to try some of these tips out — overlooking the app's access to exclusive offers and rewards is one of the most common Jersey Mike's ordering mistakes you can make. The Reddit crowd maintains that it's easier to customize your order in person, but if you do use the app to order a personalized cheesesteak, consider one commenter's advice: "Include your customizations in the special instructions ... most stores will accommodate!"