As the holidays rear their head, sweet potato casserole might be on your mind. While you could eat it at any time of year, it's a major player on the Thanksgiving table, yet so many people get it wrong. There are some common mistakes people make with sweet potato casserole, leading to it not coming out quite the way it should. Too sweet, too savory, too many marshmallows, not enough marshmallows — there are so many potential stumbling points.

Of all the sweet potato recipes out there, sweet potato casserole is among the most divisive. That's why we reached out to four experts to get their opinions on the common pitfalls. Carrie Barnard is the founder and recipe developer at Eating on a Dime. Heather Richie is a food writer from the U.S. South and founder of Les Dames d'Escoffier Ireland. Alicia Charolle is the owner and executive chef of Copper & Thyme in Charlotte, North Carolina. Meredith Kruse is a recipe developer and founder of Our Love Language Is Food. Between them, they have all the sweet potato casserole know-how you could dream of.

Once you learn more about these mistakes everyone makes with sweet potato casserole, you'll discover what to do instead to make yours the best on the block. Don't blame us when everyone comes knocking for your recipe.