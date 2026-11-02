Raising Cane's Vs Bojangles: Who Has The Better Chicken Tenders?

Three things in life are certain: death, taxes, and the debate surrounding which fast food chicken tenders are the best. We've compared Raising Cane's tenders to Popeyes. We've also compared Raising Cane's with KFC, and with Chick-fil-A, and Cane's came out on top each time.

But another Southern chicken chain has entered the chat, and this one comes with bold Cajun flavors. Bojangles calls its tenders Chicken Supremes, and they're one of the most popular items on the menu. As a northerner now living in North Carolina, I felt it was my duty to find out which of these two Southern-based chains could do chicken tenders the best.

What I found is that these two chains are more similar than you might think. While other chains in the chicken conversation offer tenders alongside a menu of burgers, nuggets, and salads, Raising Cane's and Bojangles keep the focus squarely on chicken. The chains even serve up the tenders in nearly the same style: with fries, a side of bread (Texas Toast at Cane's and a buttery biscuit at Bojangles), and a cup of signature dipping sauce. It's two very different sets of flavors, served up almost identically, making for a surprisingly fair fight. In the end, the winner was the one whose breading and signature sauce both had the more standout flavor.