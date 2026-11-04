11 Breakfasts Middle Class Families Ate In The '50s

When World War II ended in 1945, the way Americans ate was influenced by changes that came along with the war, well into the '50s. Not only were families in the U.S. looking for easy-to-prepare foods, but this time period also gave birth to improvements in food production, better food supply, and a more convenience-driven food culture. The number of supermarkets also doubled between 1948 and 1958, making canned, packaged, and processed foods more readily available to middle class America.

Meanwhile, the 1950s middle class kitchen was also fully equipped with an electric range, refrigerator-freezer, and all types of skillets, blenders, and mixers. This extra equipment meant that preparing meals was easier than it had ever been. And food manufacturers capitalized on this trend toward convenience — assuring families that their processed, frozen, and canned foods were not only easy to make, but also high in quality and healthfulness. And mealtimes, including breakfast, featured more convenience foods like cold cereal, Spam, and canned corned beef hash.

That said, families in this decade still lingered over breakfast, and started some days, particularly the weekends, with a hearty meal like bacon and eggs, a cup of coffee, and the newspaper. And on busy school mornings they might enjoy cereal, orange juice, and toast. Here's a closer look at what middle class families were eating for breakfast in the 1950s.