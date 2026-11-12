McDonald's Vs Chick-Fil-A: Who Serves The Best Sausage Biscuit Breakfast Sandwich?

One of my go-to breakfasts — when I'm home and actually have the time to make a breakfast for myself — is a sausage, egg, and cheese sandwich on an English muffin. Just a reheated frozen sausage patty, a fried egg, and a slice of American cheese. It's satisfying and protein-packed. But as a GRIT (a girl raised in the South), if I had my druthers, that muffin would be a biscuit. I'm a good cook, but baking, especially biscuits, is not my forte. So, when I'm craving one, I'll sometimes hit the fast food drive-through for the next best thing. My closest options are McDonald's and Chick-fil-A, both of which happen to be among the fast food restaurants with the highest-quality breakfast sandwiches. But which one has the best sausage, egg, and cheese biscuit?

I grew up loving McDonald's Egg McMuffin, the sandwich that changed how Americans eat breakfast, so I naturally think of McDonald's first for breakfast sandwiches. But as a Southerner, I have a special place in my heart for Chick-fil-A, the restaurant founded in my old hometown of Atlanta by Samuel Truett Cathy, whose true story isn't widely known but is certainly inspiring. Plus, I still turn first to Southerners to make a great biscuit.

The Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit is one of only a handful of breakfast items the two fast food giants have in common, although the McDonald's version is sold as a Sausage Biscuit with Egg, for which cheese is an upgrade that comes with an extra charge. Both feature a biscuit, a pork sausage patty, a folded egg, and a slice of cheese — but who does it best?