Spicy Smash Burger Tacos Recipe

For those busy weeknights when you can't decide if tacos or burgers sound better, this spicy smash burger recipe proves that you don't need to choose between the two beloved handhelds. Instead, this recipe provides a best of both worlds type of situation, taking everything you know and love about a good smash burger — from that thin patty to plenty of cheese and fresh toppings — and transforming it into crispy taco format.

Of all the meals that are on regular rotation in my household, these smash burger tacos are an undisputed favorite. They're so naturally crowd-pleasing and customizable, plus they pack just the right balance between rich, savory meat and cheese, crisp and fresh toppings, creamy and slightly tangy burger sauce, and just the right kick of spice from the pickled jalapeños on top. By first cooking the tacos meat-side down, you'll get a nice crust on that smashed-thin patty; once you flip them over, the tortilla gets nice and crispy too. The resulting taco is simply perfect for both burger night and Taco Tuesday, and it's a great way to combine two handheld favorites into one cohesive and fun dish.