Spicy Smash Burger Tacos Recipe
For those busy weeknights when you can't decide if tacos or burgers sound better, this spicy smash burger recipe proves that you don't need to choose between the two beloved handhelds. Instead, this recipe provides a best of both worlds type of situation, taking everything you know and love about a good smash burger — from that thin patty to plenty of cheese and fresh toppings — and transforming it into crispy taco format.
Of all the meals that are on regular rotation in my household, these smash burger tacos are an undisputed favorite. They're so naturally crowd-pleasing and customizable, plus they pack just the right balance between rich, savory meat and cheese, crisp and fresh toppings, creamy and slightly tangy burger sauce, and just the right kick of spice from the pickled jalapeños on top. By first cooking the tacos meat-side down, you'll get a nice crust on that smashed-thin patty; once you flip them over, the tortilla gets nice and crispy too. The resulting taco is simply perfect for both burger night and Taco Tuesday, and it's a great way to combine two handheld favorites into one cohesive and fun dish.
Gather the ingredients for spicy smash burger tacos
Before you dive into making the tacos themselves, you'll start by making a special burger sauce. For that, you'll need mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, finely diced pickles, pickle brine, hot sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika.
Next, for the burger mixture, you'll want lean ground beef, onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper. Make sure to have flour tortillas and pepper Jack cheese on hand for taco assembly as well. Finally, for the toppings, reach for shredded romaine lettuce, diced beefsteak tomato, diced yellow onion, and pickled jalapeño slices.
Step 1: Mix up the burger sauce
Make the burger sauce by adding the mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, pickles, brine, hot sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika to a small bowl. Whisk until combined then cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Step 2: Season the ground beef
Add the onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper to the ground beef. Mix until just combined.
Step 3: Portion out the ground beef
Divide the ground beef into 4 equal-sized portions and roll the portions into balls.
Step 4: Press the beef onto the tortillas
Press the ground beef into each tortilla to make a thin patty.
Step 5: Spray a skillet with cooking spray
Place a skillet over medium-high heat and spritz it lightly with cooking spray.
Step 6: Cook the tacos beef-side down
Once hot, place a tortilla into the skillet, beef side down, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until browned.
Step 7: Flip and cook the tortilla
Flip the tortilla and cook for 2 minutes more, until the beef is cooked through.
Step 8: Top the taco with cheese and let it steam
Top the beef with a slice of cheese. Add 1 teaspoon of water to the pan then cover with a lid and allow the cheese to melt from the steam. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
Step 9: Top the tacos with burger sauce
Top each tortilla with 2 tablespoons of the sauce.
Step 10: Garnish and serve the smash burger tacos
Top with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño slices, and serve.
What can I serve with smash burger tacos?
Spicy Smash Burger Tacos Recipe
Everything you know and love about a good smash burger, from that thin patty to plenty of cheese and fresh toppings, transformed into crispy taco format.
Ingredients
- For the burger sauce
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons ketchup
- 1 teaspoon yellow mustard
- 2 tablespoons finely diced pickles
- 2 teaspoons pickle brine
- 3 teaspoons hot sauce
- ¼ teaspoon onion powder
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- For the burgers
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ ground black pepper
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 4 (6-inch) flour tortillas
- 4 slices pepper Jack cheese
- For the toppings
- 1 ½ cups shredded romaine
- 1 beefsteak tomato, diced
- 1 small yellow onion, diced
- 12 pickled jalapeño slices
Directions
- Make the burger sauce by adding the mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, pickles, brine, hot sauce, onion powder, garlic powder, and smoked paprika to a small bowl. Whisk until combined then cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Add the onion powder, garlic powder, kosher salt, and black pepper to the ground beef. Mix until just combined.
- Divide the ground beef into 4 equal-sized portions and roll the portions into balls.
- Press the ground beef into each tortilla to make a thin patty.
- Place a skillet over medium-high heat and spritz it lightly with cooking spray.
- Once hot, place a tortilla into the skillet, beef side down, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until browned.
- Flip the tortilla and cook for 2 minutes more, until the beef is cooked through.
- Top the beef with a slice of cheese. Add 1 teaspoon of water to the pan then cover with a lid and allow the cheese to melt from the steam. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.
- Top each tortilla with 2 tablespoons of the sauce.
- Top with shredded lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeño slices, and serve.
How can I change up this recipe?
There are plenty of ways to switch up these smash burger tacos, and you can start with the meat of choice. Beef is a natural option for a burger-inspired taco, and if you want to stick with this protein, make sure to use a lean variety, as higher-fat beef varieties will make the tacos too greasy. Other viable meat options include ground chicken, ground turkey, or even a ground pork and chorizo blend.
You can also opt for a different tortilla, if desired. I've found that 6-inch flour tortillas are perfect for this recipe, as they're just the right size and hold up well without cracking while cooking. You can use corn tortillas instead, but note that they may crack a little more easily. Swap out the tortillas with a low-carb variety for a lower-carb or keto-friendly taco (note that you'll want to skip the burger sauce in this case).
If you'd like to take a different flavor approach entirely, try making your smash burger tacos Greek-style by swapping out the beef for ground lamb and using tzatziki instead of burger sauce. Or, make them Mexican-style by seasoning the beef with cumin and chili powder, top with cotija or a Mexican cheese blend, and garnish with pico de gallo or crema.
Can I make these tacos on the barbecue?
These tacos are well-suited for grilling or barbecuing, but you'll want to be selective with exactly what type of grill, grill pan, or griddle you use for the best results. To start, I'd avoid putting the tacos directly onto grill grates, like those on a classic charcoal grill. The thin layer of beef on the taco doesn't have anything binding it together, so it may crumble and fall through the grill or stick to the grates.
A griddle is your best bet, whether it's a stovetop griddle or griddle pan that you can use on an outdoor grill. To use one, first preheat it over medium-high heat. Once hot, place the tacos beef-side down (ideally you can cook all of them at once), then let them cook for a few minutes, just until the beef is nicely browned and slightly crisp around the edges. Flip the tacos so they're tortilla-side down, then top each one with cheese. Place the lid onto the grill (or close the grill) and let the tacos cook for just about a minute longer, until the cheese is nice and melty and the tortillas are golden brown.