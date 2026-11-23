9 Bottom Shelf Tequilas Experts Recommend Buying
It's easy enough to choose a great tequila when money is no object, but the real challenge is finding a bottle that's affordable but worth drinking. The best cheap options might not live up to the heights of the finest spirits on the market, but they should be drinkable and punch above their weight. Once you know the bottom shelf tequilas experts recommend, you won't need to break the bank next time you want margaritas.
I interviewed a trio of bartenders and bar managers with expertise in tequila to find the best options out there. These are people who know their liquor and understand that there are some great options for folks on more limited budgets. I spoke with Jesus Verde, an award-winning bartender and beverage director at Hermanas in Austin, TX; Meg Mina, the general manager at Bellerose Hotel Bar in Charleston, SC; and Mark Frietch, a bartender, cocktail designer, and founder of The Cocktail Craftsman in Charlotte, NC.
Between our experts, I received 9 recommendations for bottom shelf tequilas worth buying. They might not be the best tequilas to drink straight or the ones that get the most press, but they're solid contenders at an affordable price. So, if you're looking to stock your liquor cabinet with bottles that offer great value and are reasonably priced but won't make you pull a face after taking a sip, these are a great place to start.
Milagro Silver
If you've had other types of tequila blanco and liked it, Milagro Silver should be high on your list. This type of tequila is a straightforward, clean-tasting spirit that's versatile enough to either mix or shoot. And this bottle is surprisingly drinkable considering its low price.
So, what is tequila blanco? "It's unaged or barely rested, so you taste the agave itself, bright and clean," Mark Frietch explains. The best way to enjoy it is either "in a classic margarita, or on one big rock with a squeeze of lime," he tells us. This means it's a brilliant choice if you're looking for a good all-rounder that can do a bit of everything. Presumably, if you're looking for a bottom shelf tequila, you're not wanting to stock a liquor cabinet with ten different kinds of this spirit, so having one bottle that will do it all is a real plus.
It's made using 100% blue agave, with black pepper, citrus, and lemongrass on the nose, and tasting notes of citrus and pear. The crisp, fresh agave flavor with a great deal of smoothness considering the price is why Frietch recommends it. "It's the bottle I reach for when I want the agave to be the star," he tells us.
Arette Blanco
"Arette is one of my favorite low cost tequila," Jesus Verde tells us. "It is a traditional tequila made in the town of Tequila by the Orendain family," he adds, so you know it has some history behind it. This is the perfect pick if you're looking for a tequila that's traditionally made but won't put too large a hole in your wallet.
Meg Mina specifically recommends the blanco version, which is unaged and crisp, which she notes gives you "the purest expression of the agave itself." So, if you want a tequila that tastes like its ingredients rather than getting flavor from the aging process, this is the way to go. "The flavor profile is very clean, bright, peppery and almost mineral," Mina remarks. "It is mild and easy-drinking making it quite versatile," she adds.
"I've been lucky enough to have been to their distillery and see their process first hand," says Verde. "It carries the flavor of the agaves from the valley such as spices, high minerality, grassy and citrus notes," he says. Mina appreciates the purity of the drink. "It's one of the best values for an additive-free tequila and what I keep in the well at Bellerose," she remarks. "What you taste is the expression of the agave and the craft, not from flavorings or sweeteners."
Verde recommends using it in citrus forward drinks such as a classic margarita. Meg Mina notes that it's also a nice tequila to sip neat to appreciate the agave flavors.
Arette Reposado
We've talked about Arette Blanco, but that's not your only option from this reliable fábrica (tequila distillery). If you're looking for a bit more depth of flavor over the crisp notes of agave, you should consider Arette Reposado. One of several types of tequila, reposado tequila has been aged between two months and a year. This makes it more affordable than longer aged options but more complex than unaged ones.
Meg Mina also recommends Arette's reposado tequila. As it's aged for at least two months, this "softens the spirit and adds some notes of vanilla and a light spice," she explains. While some aged tequilas are too pricey to be considered bottom shelf, this one remains affordable. "It's an approachable introduction to aged tequila without the price jump," Mina tells us. Some cheap tequila relies on flavorings to give the illusion of being more complex than it really is, but not this one. "It's additive-free, so the oak comes through naturally rather than from added flavoring," Mina remarks.
If you're wondering how best to enjoy it, this tequila is a versatile choice. "Sip it neat or over a large cube," suggests Mina. "I would also use it in place of whiskey in an Old Fashioned," she adds.
Cazadores Blanco
If you want the intensity of an unaged tequila with all those heady agave notes coming through, you can't go wrong with Cazadores Blanco. It's an affordable bottle that doesn't sacrifice quality in pursuit of low prices. Cazadores still uses its original recipe from 1922, using nothing but Blue Weber agave, but integrating modern production methods to bring the costs down. The process includes a fermentation in two stages with a special strain of yeast that adds to its flavor, and double-distillation to make it brilliantly smooth and sippable.
It's recommended by Mark Frietch, who says "it's one of the most versatile bottles on the shelf" and we agree. It's smooth enough to sip, but unlike top shelf bottles, it doesn't feel like a waste to use it in a mixed drink where the flavors will be muted. Frietch likes the flavors of "fresh citrus and agave, slightly sweet, with a soft, clean finish."
Frietch suggests using it in palomas with grapefruit soda and lime, or in margaritas — a classic choice when you have tequila on hand. However, it works well in a wide range of tequila cocktails, since the crisp, smooth flavors won't overpower mixers. It's a solid choice to have on hand however you want to use it.
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Reposado is made from 100% Blue Weber agave that's double distilled and then aged in American oak. The resulting tequila has notes of agave, vanilla, caramel, and light spice, making it a versatile pick for sipping or mixing. If you're looking for something more complex than Cazadores Blanco at a reasonable price, it's a brilliant pick that's expert approved.
"Cazadores rests its 100% blue agave in new, small American white oak casks for at least two months, which adds a little wood and vanilla without covering the agave," Mark Frietch explains. Because it's aged in new American oak rather than reused barrels, the vanilla and spice come through a little more than in many reposados at a similar price.
Frietch appreciates its "notes of wood, citrus and vanilla, with a hint of dill and black pepper, and a clean, light, off-dry finish," he tells us. "It's a great first step from blanco toward aged tequila," he adds.
What's great about this bottle is that it's smooth enough to sip neat without being overly expensive, but also good in cocktails. It's a solid pick for anyone new to aged tequila. The best way to enjoy it? "In a tequila old fashioned: stirred with a little agave syrup and bitters, served over a big rock with an orange peel," says Frietch.
El Tequileño Blanco
El Tequileño Blanco is what's known as a mixto. It's made with 70% Blue Agave from Los Altos, and the rest is other sugars, including piloncillo, a type of Mexican unrefined cane sugar. That might put off purists, but it hasn't stopped experts from backing it. Whereas many mixtos contain additives, this is one of few without.
Meg Mina recommends it because it's from a family brand in the town of Tequila. It might not be as pure as some bottles, but it's made by people who know their craft and treat it with the amount of care it deserves. "It's crisp and herbaceous, with a touch of citrus," says Mina. "It is also additive-free and a bartender favorite for good reason," she adds.
A well-made mixto isn't necessarily something at which to turn your nose up. "It is not a 100% Agave Tequila, it is classified as a Mixto tequila, but is a well made Mixto, which I would rather drink over other 100% agave Tequilas which use additives or are not well made," says Jesus Verde.
There are some mixers that work particularly well with tequila, but not all types of tequila are equally good for making mixed drinks. El Tequileño Blanco, however, is a brilliant choice for mixing, since it's clean and crisp. According to Mina, it's "ideal in a paloma with grapefruit soda, squeeze of lime and a pinch of salt," but it works in most tequila-based cocktails.
Cimarron Blanco
Recommended by Meg Mina for its exceptional value, Cimarron Blanco tastes better than its price suggests. It's made under maestro tequilero Enrique Fonseca using distinctive agave crushing methods that give it its particular flavor. It's also additive-free, which is unusual at this price, so it's definitely a bottle that punches above its weight.
It's clean and straightforward, with a natural fruitiness that makes a great margarita. It has a short, pleasant warmth and a lightly sweet agave note, but isn't harsh. That makes it a good all-purpose bottle for mixed drinks.
"It's the one to use for batched margaritas or a crowd, since the quality holds up even when you're pouring generously," Mina remarks. That said, it's too simple and one-note to do well as a sipper. This is a tequila to pick up when you're looking to spend as little as possible making drinks for a crowd but you don't want something that's going to burn on the way down or taste like rubbing alcohol. It's not going to win prizes, but you can't get much better for cheap mixed drinks.
Tapatio
"Tapatio, founded by don Felipe Camarena is a traditional well made 100% agave tequila," Jesus Verde tells us. It's a favorite of Verde's, who doesn't recommend one particular bottle from this brand, though either the blanco or reposado will be the most affordable options.
"You will often find it in cantinas all over Mexico, and it is a tequila that's been around since the late 1930's," says Verde. "With a non-pretentious bottle, it's a tequila that can be enjoyed for every occasion," he adds. This isn't the trendiest of tequilas, but that's exactly what makes it so great and such good value. Why pay more for a bottle just because the brand has a big marketing budget? With something like Tapatio, there are no bells or whistles and that's what allows something of such good quality to come at an affordable price.
Tapatio Blanco is left in steel tanks for a full month after distilling, which doesn't give it any of the oaky aged flavors of reposado but gives you a crisp tequila without the harshness. This is surprisingly smooth, with spicy cinnamon and clove notes alongside crisp green apple. Tapatio reposado is a little more mellow and complex. It's aged for four months, which is longer than the legal minimum, in former bourbon casks. This brings a smokiness and smoothes off the edges. Both work well in cocktails and other mixed drinks.
Lunazul Blanco
One of the mistakes people make with tequila is not understanding the different varieties. Some folks might think aged tequilas are always better, when a good blanco might be what you need. Lunazul Blanco is a dependable bargain blanco made from 100% blue agave and is perfect as an affordable cocktail ingredient.
It's recommended by Mark Frietch who describes it as "very mild and smooth, with a light vegetal agave note." Despite its low price, it won a gold medal at the 2021 International Wine and Spirits Competition and two gold medals at the 2022 TAG Global Spirits Awards, so you get a lot of bang for your buck. Alongside a peppery kick, there are notes of vanilla, citrus, and other ripe fruits. "It's an easy, friendly pour for anyone who thinks they don't like tequila," Frietch remarks.
It's a good choice if you want one bottle for margaritas, palomas, and the occasional neat pour. Frietch suggests using it to make ranch water (which consists of tequila, lime and Topo Chico over ice), or drinking chilled shots, as it's smooth enough to not need a chaser.