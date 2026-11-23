It's easy enough to choose a great tequila when money is no object, but the real challenge is finding a bottle that's affordable but worth drinking. The best cheap options might not live up to the heights of the finest spirits on the market, but they should be drinkable and punch above their weight. Once you know the bottom shelf tequilas experts recommend, you won't need to break the bank next time you want margaritas.

I interviewed a trio of bartenders and bar managers with expertise in tequila to find the best options out there. These are people who know their liquor and understand that there are some great options for folks on more limited budgets. I spoke with Jesus Verde, an award-winning bartender and beverage director at Hermanas in Austin, TX; Meg Mina, the general manager at Bellerose Hotel Bar in Charleston, SC; and Mark Frietch, a bartender, cocktail designer, and founder of The Cocktail Craftsman in Charlotte, NC.

Between our experts, I received 9 recommendations for bottom shelf tequilas worth buying. They might not be the best tequilas to drink straight or the ones that get the most press, but they're solid contenders at an affordable price. So, if you're looking to stock your liquor cabinet with bottles that offer great value and are reasonably priced but won't make you pull a face after taking a sip, these are a great place to start.