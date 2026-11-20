It's no secret that fresher is better when it comes to meat (and most foods), but knowing how, exactly, to sniff out the freshest pork chops can be tricky. Michelle Wallace recommends seeking help from the professionals. "I will say it time and time again ... make friends with your grocery store butcher," she advised. This can be understandably intimidating for the more introverted among us, but Wallace emphasizes most butchers will be delighted to point you toward the freshest pork chops — it's literally their job. She explains, "They are there to help you and guide you to the best and freshest products!" (It's just one of the many things you didn't know your grocery store butcher can do.)

Whether or not you ask a butcher for help, there are some key details to look out for that can help you find fresh pork chops on your own. First, check your chops for color. "You want a vibrant pinkish color," Wallace advised. Pale, greyish, or overly dark chops are best avoided. Additionally, Wallace suggests paying attention to the liquid. "You want something that looks moist ... not sitting in a pool of liquid," she noted (excess liquid is one of the meat department red flags to look out for).