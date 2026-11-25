5 Best Costco Side Dishes To Pick Up In 2026 (So Far)
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There are lots of reasons shoppers are drawn to Costco. Some may be on the search for new finds for the kitchen or looking for some truly weird and unexpected foods the wholesaler has stocked. And, of course, there's also that wildly popular (and inexpensive) hot dog deal in the food court. But one incentive to stop into the store is its selection of side dishes that can make any meal a lot easier to get on the table.
From seeds and nuts to beans, berries, and butter, there's no shortage of food you can buy in bulk at Costco and side dishes are no different. Whether you're perusing the refrigerated and frozen food aisles or sidling up to the deli counter with freshly made pre-packaged options, you can find potato dishes, veggies, pasta, salads, and more in quantities that can easily feed a crowd (or guarantee leftovers for later). Here we've rounded up some of the best Costco sides in 2026 (so far) that can take both your weeknight meals and your large party spreads to the next level.
Kirkland Signature Grain & Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette
This hearty salad combines quinoa and bulgur wheat with chickpeas, dried cranberries, and sliced almonds, as well as a veggie blend of kale, cabbage, carrots, celery, and onions. Simply toss it with the included packages of apple cider vinaigrette right before serving, and it's ready to go with anything from homemade burgers or falafel sandwiches to protein mains, like pork chops or turkey. Or make the meal super easy by also picking up one of Costco's rotisserie chickens.
One Redditor described the salad, saying, "One of the better Costco made products," and another exclaimed, "These are my favorite! The dressing is amazing!" Some reviewers were less enthusiastic about the vinaigrette, but one recommended using just half of it — so first-time buyers might want to experiment before pouring all of it on.
One package of Kirkland Signature Grain & Celery Salad with Apple Cider Vinaigrette contains 12 servings and retails for about $15, making it ideal for parties. But if you're shopping at Costco and it's just you at home, or you have a small household, you can repurpose the salad for future meals by adding it to wraps or tossing it with your favorite protein for lunch.
Reser's Main Street Bistro Baked Scalloped Potatoes
Sure, you could go through the time and effort of slicing some spuds and crafting your own dish of scalloped potatoes, but it's a whole lot easier to pick up a package of Reser's Main Street Bistro Scalloped Potatoes for less than $8. The 40-ounce container has eight servings and can be heated in the microwave in less than 10 minutes or oven for 25 minutes.
Redditors are so impressed with these creamy taters, they're proud to pass them off as their own. One expressed their plan to serve them on Easter while another said, "I brought these to a potluck in a simple, clear Pyrex baking dish, lightly toasted on top. They were a big hit." Another asserted, "Of all the ready-made potato brands, I think this one is the best."
If you're looking for a way to make them appear more homemade, try adding a little crunch with a sprinkle of breadcrumbs or crushed crackers on top. Or add a little extra flavor and color with a dusting of paprika or cayenne. And while they already have Romano, Parmesan, and cheddar, no one is likely to be sad if you add a little more cheesy goodness on top.
Reser's Main Street Bistro Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Whether you need an accompaniment for an impressive holiday main or you just want a bowl of comfort alongside dinner, mashed potatoes are there for you and Costco has your back with one that's quick and easy. Sold in a double pack of 32-ounce containers, Reser's Main St. Bistro Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes can go straight in the microwave with a cook time of less than seven minutes. Or scoop them into a pot on the stove and heat them gently. With 15 servings per container, these can feed a crowd. Or you can save leftovers for other dishes like classic shepherd's pie or savory mashed potato pancakes.
Redditors appreciated the quality of the packaged mashed spuds, with one saying, "These are the best pre-made mashed potatoes! Simple ingredients. Such a time saver!" Another recommended dropping in some Boursin cheese to kick them up a notch. Of course, there are plenty of tricks to upgrade mashed potatoes, too. Try tossing in some herbs, folding in bits of bacon, or incorporate aromatics like garlic and onions.
Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken
If you're a pasta lover and decades-long Costco devotee, you might be familiar with Kirkland Signature Greek Pasta Salad with Rotisserie Chicken and Dressing. In 2026, the salad made its triumphant return to the wholesaler's prepared food case after a ten-year hiatus and was greeted with an enthusiastic and warm welcome back. One customer on Instagram said, "I eat an ungodly amount of this stuff," while another stated, "Oh my gosh, this is great news!! I love this pasta salad!!!"
At almost three pounds of eight servings, and with penne, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, grape tomatoes, artichoke hearts, and rotisserie chicken, all covered in a Greek dressing, this one could be a meal on its own. But it's also a solid choice as a side with burgers, hot dogs, and steaks at cookouts and potlucks or alongside soup or sandwiches for lunch or brunch.
Kirkland Signature BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon
If you're looking for a meaty, creamy side with layers of flavor, look no further than a dish that's ranked as one of Costco's best Kirkland Signature side dishes of 2026: BBQ Chicken Mac and Cheese with Bacon. The tray of pasta and protein is brimming with nearly four pounds of cavatappi pasta, rotisserie chicken, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, and bits of bacon. One enthusiastic Redditor said, "It IS delicious! We cannot get enough of this stuff in our house. Literally everyone likes it, even the picky kiddo. I want to stuff my face with this all day."
This is another large side dish that could be satisfying solo, but it can also certainly be a crowd-pleaser at a party alongside main proteins and salads. And with such a large tray of cheesy comfort, you might just have enough left over to repurpose it into other mac and cheese-based dishes.