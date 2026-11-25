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There are lots of reasons shoppers are drawn to Costco. Some may be on the search for new finds for the kitchen or looking for some truly weird and unexpected foods the wholesaler has stocked. And, of course, there's also that wildly popular (and inexpensive) hot dog deal in the food court. But one incentive to stop into the store is its selection of side dishes that can make any meal a lot easier to get on the table.

From seeds and nuts to beans, berries, and butter, there's no shortage of food you can buy in bulk at Costco and side dishes are no different. Whether you're perusing the refrigerated and frozen food aisles or sidling up to the deli counter with freshly made pre-packaged options, you can find potato dishes, veggies, pasta, salads, and more in quantities that can easily feed a crowd (or guarantee leftovers for later). Here we've rounded up some of the best Costco sides in 2026 (so far) that can take both your weeknight meals and your large party spreads to the next level.