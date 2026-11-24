Nothing satisfies a fast food craving quite like a burger — and if it's a delicious-tasting one, even better. In fact, the best burgers from any state feature flavorful savory beef, fresh crisp toppings, and just the right balance of sauces or condiments. They also have an appropriate meat-to-bun ratio and provide a satisfying bite that keeps you coming back for more.

That said, not every fast food hamburger is exactly the same nor do they all deliver on their promises. And with so many options vying for our attention, it helps to know which ones reign supreme and which are better off being skipped. That's why I was so excited to do a head-to-head comparison of the Culver's Deluxe and the Burger King Whopper.

Both of these burgers promise big flavors — and big bites — though they are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to preparation. The Whopper is flame-broiled and the Culver's Deluxe is smashed on a flattop grill. These two methods can cause quite a variation in taste. So, my goal with this review was to find out if these two popular fast food hamburger options are truly interchangeable and equally satisfying. Here's how these favorites stack up when judged side by side.