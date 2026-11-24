Culver's Deluxe Vs Burger King Whopper: Which Is Better?
Nothing satisfies a fast food craving quite like a burger — and if it's a delicious-tasting one, even better. In fact, the best burgers from any state feature flavorful savory beef, fresh crisp toppings, and just the right balance of sauces or condiments. They also have an appropriate meat-to-bun ratio and provide a satisfying bite that keeps you coming back for more.
That said, not every fast food hamburger is exactly the same nor do they all deliver on their promises. And with so many options vying for our attention, it helps to know which ones reign supreme and which are better off being skipped. That's why I was so excited to do a head-to-head comparison of the Culver's Deluxe and the Burger King Whopper.
Both of these burgers promise big flavors — and big bites — though they are at opposite ends of the spectrum when it comes to preparation. The Whopper is flame-broiled and the Culver's Deluxe is smashed on a flattop grill. These two methods can cause quite a variation in taste. So, my goal with this review was to find out if these two popular fast food hamburger options are truly interchangeable and equally satisfying. Here's how these favorites stack up when judged side by side.
Culver's Deluxe
I am new to the Culver's fan club, especially because I didn't grow up with a location in my hometown. And even though the restaurant near my house in central Ohio has been operating since 2006, we live far enough away that it isn't always on our radar. So, enjoying a Culver's burger — with its juicy beef, crispy edges, and buttery undertones — is usually reserved for times when we are close to the restaurant or want something a step up from McDonalds or Wendy's when on the go.
The Culver's Deluxe — which is not quite the same as a ButterBurger —has a smashburger-esque style and is adorned with creamy cheese, fresh onions, juicy tomatoes, and crisp pickles, all of which create a party of flavors in your mouth. But the real star of the show is the beef, which you can order as a single, double, or triple. I could tell after just one bite of this handmade burger that Culver's holds true to its claim of using fresh, never frozen beef patties (one reason its ButterBurgers are so delicious). You can really taste the beefy freshness and it makes you want to keep eating it.
At its core, this burger is a solid fast food option that delivers a smashburger taste and mouthfeel. The edges of the patty were crispy and the beef is truly the star in every bite. Overall, Culver's Deluxe tasted rich and flavorful and kept me going back for more. I do wish I had ordered the double though, because the patties are a little thin and a single beef one can get a bit lost in the bun.
Burger King Whopper
I've been a fan of the Whopper since college. In fact, I couldn't get enough of the flame-broiled flavor counterbalanced with the juicy lettuce and tomato. To a hungry college student, the ketchup and mayonnaise mixed with thinly sliced onions and pickles combined with the beef was heaven on a sesame seed bun. But, as I got older — and more cognizant of my calorie intake — eating a Whopper on the regular became a thing of the past, especially when I was no longer running 5 miles a day. So, I was excited to indulge in this calorie-laden burger again after so many years without having one.
I unwrapped this beauty and my mouth was already watering in anticipation as I got a glimpse of my Whopper piled high with toppings — to the point that the top bun seemed like it could barely contain everything. Unfortunately, this burger looks a lot better to the eye than it actually tastes. And though my tongue immediately recognized the delicious combination of toppings and condiments, the flame-broiled promise left me a little disappointed.
The beef felt dry in my mouth and not at all like I remember. It even left an aftertaste reminiscent of the salisbury steak that used to be served at my high school for lunch. In fact, the patty had artificial undertones, if that's even possible. Overall, there weren't many redeeming qualities for this Whopper other than it was perfectly wrapped and the box seemed sturdier than I remember.
How do these burgers compare in size and price?
When it comes to the size of the Whopper and the Culver's Deluxe, the Whopper certainly appears to be the bigger sandwich; and according to the website, it's about ¼ pound of beef. Meanwhile, the weight of a single patty on the Deluxe isn't listed on Culver's website. But given how thin the burger is — and its lower calorie count in comparison to the Whopper — it's likely significantly less than that. In hindsight, I should have ordered a double for the Culver's Deluxe because I think I would have enjoyed a little more beefy goodness.
As for price, you can expect to pay about $5.99 for the Whopper at the Reynoldsburg, Ohio, location, which is a suburb of Columbus. Adding cheese will cost 80 cents, and if you want to pile on bacon, tack on another $1.20. If you decide you want a double Whopper, expect to pay about $7.39 at the same location.
At Culver's, a single Deluxe is about $5.09, or roughly 90 cents cheaper than the Whopper. Making it a double will run you about $7.79. As for toppings, you can add grilled onions for no charge, mushrooms for about 70 cents, and bacon for about $1.50. You can also get a rather tasty gluten-free bun, packaged separately, for $1.50. And if you opt to go without a bun, Culver's will deduct about 30 cents.
What to know about the toppings and nutritional differences
One tip for getting the most out of your Whopper is to order add-ons. Extra topping options include an additional patty, cheese (American or Swiss), or bacon. Burger King also offers up jalapeños, onion rings, and BBQ sauce for the menu item. Meanwhile, Culver's burger upgrades encompass a little more variety. In addition to the standard condiments and the ability to make your Deluxe a double or a triple, you can also choose your cheese — American, Swiss, or Wisconsin Cheddar; and you have the option to add bacon, mushrooms, or grilled onions.
Nutritionally, the burgers are different as well. BK's offering is a "whopper" for a reason, coming in at 710 calories for just a single-patty sandwich. It also has a staggering 1,250 milligrams of sodium. This is more than half the recommended sodium intake for a single day (2,300 milligrams). A double Whopper is even greater with 980 calories and 1,320 milligrams of sodium.
Meanwhile, the Culver's Deluxe is slightly more reasonable in terms of calories with about 580 calories per single-patty sandwich. If you make it a double, it has 820 calories, while a triple packs a punch with 1,060 calories. The sodium content is more reasonable than the Whopper with about 920 milligrams per single-patty hamburger, but this number would still put a Culver's Deluxe in the high-sodium category.
How the preparation and construction of the burgers compare
It's not uncommon for fast food burgers to be prepared sloppily, especially if you're ordering at a drive-thru. Not only are the employees trying to get your food out as fast as possible, but all of the movement and jostling while trying to get it home in one piece can leave your meal looking a little sloppy and worse for wear.
While both burgers had their issues when I lifted the top bun, I was impressed with the wrap on the Whopper. If you're eating this one in your car, it's likely to be a little less messy than the Culver's Deluxe. Plus, the tight wax paper wrap keeps the buns aligned and the toppings in place. Likewise, the location where I picked up my Whopper prepared my sandwich exactly how I ordered it — although your experience may vary according to these common customer complaints at Burger King.
The Culver's on the other hand forgot the ketchup and mayo I ordered. Fortunately, I was taking this burger home to eat, so I just added the ketchup and mayo once I was ready to taste-test. Overall, when looking at the two menu items side by side and lifting the top bun, I would give the edge to the Whopper in construction and preparation.
Final verdict
While I had high hopes and fond memories of the Whopper, when I actually compared it to the Culver's Deluxe, it simply couldn't hold up under scrutiny. Culver's burger surpassed the Whopper in every way except maybe the packaging. Admittedly, I was impressed by how well-wrapped the Whopper was — and because we often eat with our eyes, I had high expectations for its taste too. I also thought the tomatoes were juicier on the Whopper. But toppings are background players and couldn't make up for the supremely better taste that Culver's offering possessed.
The Culver's Deluxe was juicy and savory with fresh toppings and just the right amount of crispiness on the beef patty. The only downside is that a single patty may not be enough to stand up to the bun and the toppings and might taste better as a double.
Overall, it's rare to find a fast casual restaurant with a drive-thru that offers hamburgers made-to-order that can knock your socks off. But Culver's did just that. It's hard to believe I purchased this menu item for around $5. So, when we're out and about and we want a good burger, we're going to choose Culver's Deluxe over the Whopper. Every. Single. Time. And, if there isn't a Culver's around and you want a good burger, don't expect the Whopper to fill that craving.
Methodology
When conducting this review, I ordered one Culver's Deluxe with a single beef patty and one Whopper, which comes with a single patty. I kept all of the recommended toppings including lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Both burgers also came with mayonnaise, and for the Culver's Deluxe, I added ketchup so that the condiments matched the condiments of the Whopper. The only thing that was slightly different is that when ordered as is, Culver's offering comes with cheese and BK's doesn't. In this situation, I didn't vary from what was standard — so I tasted the Whopper without cheese.
Both burgers were ordered at the drive-thru window in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, which is a suburb of Columbus, the state's capital. These locations, which are right across the street from one another, are about 15 to 20 minutes from my home. So the only downside to using the drive-thru and not dining in is that the food was slightly cold by the time I tried it.
When reviewing these two burgers, I paid close attention to the texture and quality of the beef. I was looking for a beefy taste that made me want to keep eating. I also observed the construction, texture, and mouthfeel of the two sandwiches and noted the burger-to-bun ratio. The quality and freshness of the ingredients, as well as the cook on the burgers, was also considered.