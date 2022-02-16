Star Wars Fans Are Loving The Newest Goldfish Shapes

Goldfish might be one of the classic, cheesy snacks that you grew up with, but that doesn't mean the company isn't putting new twists on the original version. The company has rolled out Goldfish, inspired by Frank's RedHot sauce, jalapeño popper-flavored goldfish, and even bigger Goldfish bites that are specifically made for adults. So what's next for Goldfish fans?

If you're always in line for a midnight premiere for the next "Star Wars" movie, then line up for the latest edition: Star Wars The Mandalorian Cheddar Crackers. According to a press release sent to Mashed, these Goldfish are shaped like Star Wars characters including Grogu (more commonly known as Baby Yoda), the Mandalorian, and stormtroopers.

Since these Star Wars Goldfish are limited edition, fans will want to go to the store soon. The press release also mentions that these Goldfish are already selling for $75 a package on eBay. Whether you save these precious Goldfish and keep them in mint condition, like a rare action figure, or have them as a snack is up to you!