Dairy Queen's Fun New Giveaway Is Perfect For Fall Blizzard Lovers

Wondering how to get your hands on some free pillows from Dairy Queen's fall lineup? According to the official rules, all you need to do is comment on one of the company's social media posts and include the hashtag #DQPillowSweepstakes, and follow Dairy Queen on the social platform. You can enter the sweepstakes on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and comment on the posts that are specific to the sweepstakes, like this one on Instagram.

Considering how easy it is to enter the sweepstakes, you can expect that lots of people will be throwing their hats in the ring for these pillows. But even with many entries, there's still more than one opportunity to win Blizzard-scented pillows. The official rules explain that there will be 350 winners, and you can enter up to nine times. Over the course of the sweepstakes, Dairy Queen will be posting to Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram three times each, and commenting on each post counts as an entry.

Looking for more seasonal ice cream treats? Halo Top Pumpkin Pie ice cream is returning to stores, and Cold Stone's fall flavor will keep you warm and cozy even as the weather gets colder.