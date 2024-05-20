Pork Burgers Vs Beef Burgers: Everything You Need To Know

When it comes to creating juicy, flavorful burgers, many people fall in one of two camps: beef or pork. Both are versatile meats that can be ground or minced to create hamburger patties. Provided they're prepared and cooked properly, both can result in tasty burgers. But does one create a better burger than the other? And how do they differ in terms of flavor, texture, and cooking techniques?

Technically, the first hamburgers were made with beef. Hamburgers get their name from the German city of Hamburg, which is often cited as the first place where minced beef was formed into patties and fried or broiled. Originally called Hamburg steaks, these patties became hamburgers when someone had the brilliant idea to pack them into a bun. Over time, hamburgers have evolved to include other meats like pork, chicken, and turkey.

If you're debating whether to use beef or pork in your burger mix, you should know that there are some differences between the proteins that can affect how your burgers turn out. Armed with these helpful facts and tips, you'll be able to make the perfect burger whether you're using pork or beef — or both.