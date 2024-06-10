Guacamole Myths You Should Stop Believing

Created centuries ago by the ancient Aztecs, guacamole is a beloved snack worldwide. It's easy to see why people love this creamy avocado dish. An easy guacamole recipe requires only a few ingredients and can be whipped up in under 10 minutes. Guacamole is also very versatile, with countless variations on the dish and multiple ways it can be served. It's no wonder then that it's a popular appetizer at so many restaurants, a staple at Super Bowl parties, and a go-to dish for home cooks.

At its essence, guacamole is pretty straightforward. It typically includes fresh, mashed avocados mixed with lime juice, tomatoes, onions, chiles, cilantro, and salt. Yet despite its simplicity, there are many myths floating around about the dish. For example, some people say there are genius hacks to make preparation faster and easier, while others will tell you there are strict rules you must follow to make authentic, restaurant-worthy guacamole. Some people claim to have the secret to preventing the avocados from going brown. Then there's the matter of whether guacamole is actually healthy. What's real and what's fiction? Not to worry because we're here to set the record straight.