14 Old-School Baking Ingredients You Need In Your Pantry

Trying out an old-fashioned baking recipe makes for an amusing experience. There's always something new to discover, and utilizing uncommon ingredients is part of the fun. Old-school baking ingredients may not crop up very often in modern-day recipes, but that doesn't mean they don't have a purpose. As you'll soon discover, there are many ingredients that have stood the test of time that would work to upgrade your baked goods and even impart flavors that you never knew existed.

To broaden our understanding, we consulted some experts to share their thoughts about which old-fashioned baking ingredients — from flavorings to mix-ins and even a few surprises in between — many of us have been missing out on. We're confident you'll learn a thing or two you didn't know before that you can incorporate the next time you find yourself baking in the kitchen.

Join us as these experts fill us in about the old-school baking ingredients you need in your pantry.