Black Beans Vs Pinto Beans: A Complete Guide

Beans are one of the most versatile pantry staples — they're incredibly nutritious, easy to store and prep, and fit into a huge array of recipes. Among the vast range of beans available in stores, black beans and pinto beans are two of the most popular, and each brings its own qualities to the table.

You might be using these two types of beans interchangeably, assuming their qualities are similar enough for them to serve the same purposes in your cooking. But, these beans actually have distinct characteristics that make them suitable for different culinary applications, and understanding these will help you elevate your dishes.

Black beans and pinto beans not only have differences in their appearance, but also in their flavor and texture. While pinto beans are commonly used in chilis and stews, black beans are a favorite in tacos, rice dishes, and even burgers. In this guide, we'll explain the reasoning behind the different uses, exploring the origins, nutritional benefits, and cooking methods for these delicious legumes. So, next time you're reaching for a can of beans from the pantry, you'll know exactly which one to select.