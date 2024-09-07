Why You Shouldn't Try Making Tanghulu Candy At Home

Tanghulu candy (also called bingtang hulu) is fresh fruit candy that originated in China. When you think of candied fruit, the one that probably comes to mind is caramel apples, but tanghulu is different. It starts with small pieces of fresh, ripe, ready-to-eat fruit skewered on a long wooden stick. Then, it's covered with a brittle, clear, and shiny candy shell.

Some purists feel that the only type of candied fruit that should be called tanghulu is candied hawthorn berries, which is what was in the original candy. Made with tart hawthorn berries, the original is a sweet and sour candy. However, as more and more people across the world have discovered this candy and made it their own, they have used whatever fruits they have at hand, like strawberries and grapes.

The simplest version of the candy is made by dipping fruit skewers into a mixture of boiling 300 degree Fahrenheit sugar and water. However, we've seen recipes that also called for different candy coating ingredients to improve visuals and flavor. While it will keep for up to 24 hours, eating it as quickly as possible after cooling provides the best crunch.