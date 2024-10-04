Crispy Moroccan-Inspired Couscous Cakes Recipe

Couscous, while it's actually a type of pasta, is just as versatile as the grains it resembles. It has a light and fluffy texture, but its flavor is sufficiently neutral to be described as a blank canvas. Developer Tess Le Moing uses couscous in this recipe to paint a masterpiece of crispy cakes that are golden and crunchy outside while soft and tender inside.

The cakes are flavored with smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, and cayenne, all warm spices that give the dish what Le Moing describes as "an aromatic flavor with a touch of heat." The cakes also get some color (as well as added nutrients) from grated carrots and chopped parsley, while Le Moing also adds raisins to add what she calls "a pop of sweetness" commonly found in Moroccan cooking. If you're not a raisin fan, you can use other dried fruits like apricots, dates, or figs.

Not only are these couscous cakes delicious, but they're also quite easy to make, with minimal hands-on prep involved. You can even make the cakes the day before you fry them or freeze them to have on hand whenever you like.