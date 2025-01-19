14 Cocktails Everyone Will Be Drinking In 2025

One of the best things about our foodie landscape is that it's always changing and sometimes the hot new things seem to come out of nowhere. One day, we're all drinking perfectly normal drinks, and the next, everyone on social media has boba in their tea. Then, we seemingly woke up to the trend of viral, drinkable boba cakes, and it just goes to show how difficult it is to predict the future. It is, after all, a weird place.

But that's exactly what we're going to do here, and we're going to take a look at what cocktails are going to be all the rage in 2025. We reached out to some industry experts who have their fingers on the pulse of the cocktail scene, and spoke with mixologists, bartenders, food and beverage executives, bar owners, and brand ambassadors to see what's on trend to take over social media, your favorite restaurant menu, and your home cocktail bar.

And honestly? It's pretty wild. There's a mix of old favorites and new innovations that are going to be everywhere in 2025, and best of all, there's something for everyone. Whether you love sweet or savory, simple or elaborate, elegant or simply fun, the year is going to have something for you.

