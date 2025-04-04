Copycat Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets Recipe

Chicken nuggets are a wonderful thing. There really is nothing like the savory little bites just begging to be dipped in all of your favorite sauces. But fried ones can be a little heavy, and especially when it comes to making chicken nuggets at home, they can be a lot of work. With these copycat Chick-fil-A grilled nuggets from developer A.J. Forget, you have neither of those problems. They're quick and easy to make, don't require any messy breading, and are nice and light, with plenty of protein.

Advertisement

This recipe takes only 36 minutes to get on the table, and 20 of those minutes you are just waiting for the chicken to marinate (and whipping up whatever sauces and side dishes you want to serve with the nuggets). After you account for loading into the car, driving there, and waiting in line, these homemade copycat nuggets are probably even faster than running out to your local Chick-fil-A restaurant.

As far as flavor goes, we think these copycat nuggets are even better than the real thing. And while some chicken nuggets are healthier than others, skipping the breading and frying makes these wonderfully light. Just bite-sized pieces of chicken breast velveted with baking soda, marinated in pickle juice, and spiced and grilled to perfection — ready to be dipped in the accompanying copycat Chick-fil-A sauce or whatever else your heart desires.

Advertisement