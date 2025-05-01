We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

People tend to get pretty enthusiastic about ice cream. The frosty treat is the perfect blend of nostalgia and straightforward deliciousness, culminating in a sensory delight that comes in an endless array of flavors. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins goes for a winning combination with this no-churn peanut butter cookie dough ice cream recipe. If you don't have an ice cream maker or agree with Watkins that the preliminary step of freezing the bowl before you start is just one more obstacle between you and your scoop, then this homemade ice cream recipe is for you.

Advertisement

"The base for no-churns, heavy cream and sweetened condensed milk, are magic making," Watkins raves and adds, "You get that sweet, smooth, creamy consistency. Plus, it's versatile!" Edible cookie dough is a favorite for many, and Watkins is no exception. "I found myself heartily snacking on it while crafting — bites of dough would just end up in my mouth — whoops." Before popping it in the freezer, make sure to properly cover the ice cream with aluminum foil and plastic wrap to prevent any potential ice crystals from forming.