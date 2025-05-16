Tex-Mex Steak & Eggs Recipe: Combining The Best Of Breakfast & Dinner

If you're a breakfast-for-dinner kind of person or are looking for a hearty brunch meal to set your weekend off to a good start, this Tex-Mex steak & eggs recipe is a solid bet. Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins notes that while she isn't a huge fan of eating breakfast all day (actually, she's more of a leftover dinner for breakfast kind of person), this recipe is a game changer. As she says, "Steak and eggs, that's a big enticement." This is not just any ordinary steak, eggs, and potato dish either.

Watkins' recipe gets a burst of flavor from a homemade Tajin seasoning. "It's the seasoning that sells me on this being a for-breakfast or for-dinner option," she explains and describes it as, "Timeless, versatile. Fiery and tangy enough to wake up those taste buds in the a.m. Savory and mildly smoky enough to satiate p.m. cravings." This hearty complete meal comes together in one skillet, and it really does tick all the boxes, whether you wake up in the mood for steak or want a comforting dinner that's easy to prepare.