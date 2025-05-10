Say Goodbye To Boring Chicken With This Creamy Mushroom Skillet Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Chicken is a super versatile protein that tends to please a wide range of diners, but a simple chicken breast can quickly veer into bland and dry territory. Thankfully, Mashed recipe developer Patterson Watkins knows that fate is unlikely with the right cooking technique and a flavorful sauce. Her skillet-seared chicken breast with creamy mushroom sauce recipe doubles down on flavor. First, she highlights the fact that there's a seasoning blend on the chicken itself, the chicken bouillon powder, paprika, and dried Italian seasoning, to name a few flavorful additions. That's not all though. "There's the composition of the sauce, made using sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, onion, a can of condensed soup, and mushrooms," she describes, all of which is made even more creamy and delicious thanks to the addition of half and half.

The ingredient list might be pretty packed, but the components come together easily without any complicated methods. "It is a great weekday dish with minimal clean up and, fortunately, easy on the wallet too," Watkins points out. It also offers plenty of pairing opportunities, whether you're into starchy sides like potatoes, pasta, and rice, or an extra serving of vegetables.