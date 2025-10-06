How To Turn Frozen Fries Into Wingstop-Style Voodoo Fries At Home

As its name implies, Wingstop is known for offering chicken wings in a wide range of flavors (here's how we ranked them), but they also have some pretty tasty sides. The fries, in particular, are a can't-miss item — unless, of course, you don't live near a Wingstop, in which case you'll need to DIY them. The key to making Wingstop-style fries is all in the seasoning, and developer Julianne De Witt has recreated the chain's signature Cajun-style spice mix with a blend of salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic, onion powder, oregano, and smoked paprika. The best thing about DIY recipes, though, is that you can customize them to suit your preferences. As De Witt notes, "The spice mix can be adjusted to make it milder or spicier."

What adds the voodoo aspect to these fries, though, isn't the seasoning alone, but also the cheese sauce and ranch dressing used as toppings. The fries aren't too complicated to make, though. De Witt says, "I keep this recipe simple by using frozen French fries, prepared ranch dressing, and an easy spicy cheese sauce." The use of convenient ingredients doesn't mean sacrificing any flavor, either, as the end result yields something incredibly similar to Wingstop's version.