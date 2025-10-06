How To Turn Frozen Fries Into Wingstop-Style Voodoo Fries At Home
As its name implies, Wingstop is known for offering chicken wings in a wide range of flavors (here's how we ranked them), but they also have some pretty tasty sides. The fries, in particular, are a can't-miss item — unless, of course, you don't live near a Wingstop, in which case you'll need to DIY them. The key to making Wingstop-style fries is all in the seasoning, and developer Julianne De Witt has recreated the chain's signature Cajun-style spice mix with a blend of salt, pepper, cayenne, garlic, onion powder, oregano, and smoked paprika. The best thing about DIY recipes, though, is that you can customize them to suit your preferences. As De Witt notes, "The spice mix can be adjusted to make it milder or spicier."
What adds the voodoo aspect to these fries, though, isn't the seasoning alone, but also the cheese sauce and ranch dressing used as toppings. The fries aren't too complicated to make, though. De Witt says, "I keep this recipe simple by using frozen French fries, prepared ranch dressing, and an easy spicy cheese sauce." The use of convenient ingredients doesn't mean sacrificing any flavor, either, as the end result yields something incredibly similar to Wingstop's version.
Collect the ingredients for Wingstop-Style Voodoo Fries
For the main part of this recipe, you'll need a bag of frozen fries, plus some smoked paprika, cayenne, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and olive oil to coat them with. The cheese sauce is made from butter, flour, milk, and cheddar, while you'll finish things off with ranch dressing and parsley.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Stir up the seasoning mix
Mix the smoked paprika, cayenne, oregano, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
Step 3: Coat the fries in oil
Toss the fries in olive oil.
Step 4: Season the fries
Add 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons of the spice mixture to the fries, setting the rest of the seasoning aside. Toss the fries to coat.
Step 5: Put the fries on a baking pan
Divide the fries between two parchment-lined baking sheets, ensuring the fries are in a single layer.
Step 6: Cook the fries
Add the fries to the oven and bake according to package instructions (roughly 30 minutes, flipping halfway through, or until cooked through and crispy).
Step 7: Melt butter in saucepan
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium heat.
Step 8: Mix in the flour
Add the flour and whisk, cooking for 2 minutes.
Step 9: Add the milk
Whisk in the milk and cook for 1 minute until the mixture is slightly thickened.
Step 10: Stir in the cheese
Add the cheese and whisk until melted.
Step 11: Season the cheese sauce
Stir in the remaining seasoning and cook for 2 minutes. Keep warm.
Step 12: Put the fries on a plate
To assemble, place the fries on a platter.
Step 13: Cover them with cheese sauce
Pour the cheese sauce evenly over the top of the fries.
Step 14: Add some ranch dressing
Drizzle the ranch dressing over the fries.
Step 15: Sprinkle on parsley and serve the Wingstop-style Voodoo fries
Garnish with the parsley and serve immediately.
Pairs well with Wingstop-style Voodoo Fries
Wingstop-Style Voodoo Fries Recipe
With a bag of frozen fries and a handful of other ingredients, you can make Wingstop's cheese-topped, Cajun-flavored Voodoo fries right at home.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon smoked paprika
- 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon ground black pepper
- 2 ½ pounds frozen standard cut french fries
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoon butter
- 1 tablespoon flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1 ½ cups grated aged white cheddar
- ¼ cup ranch dressing
- 1 tablespoon minced parsley
What ingredient swaps can I make in this recipe?
The recipe as it stands makes fries that are pretty close to Wingstop's, but you can certainly tweak it to suit your preferences. Instead of standard straight-cut fries, sub in curly, crinkle, or shoestring ones, or try making your own french fries instead of starting with frozen ones. You could also either deep-fry or pan-fry the potatoes rather than baking them.
The cheese, too, is something that can be changed out. Instead of white cheddar, you could opt for orange, or even swap for a different kind of cheese such as Colby, pepper jack, or Velveeta. You could also add chopped jalapeños to make the topping more closely resemble Wingstop's own jalapeño cheese sauce. With the dressing, you could opt for a spicy ranch instead of the plain kind used here, or go Buffalo-style with blue cheese instead.
The parsley garnish can be omitted if you don't have this ingredient on hand, since Wingstop doesn't use it on its Voodoo fries. If you do want a little bit of green for decorative purposes, chopped cilantro or green onions will work just as well.
What are some tips for making the cheese sauce and fries?
When you're making homemade cheese sauce, the biggest pitfalls typically involve texture. In order to ensure your sauce comes out smooth and lump-free, add the milk very slowly, stirring all the while. Let the sauce thicken up a bit, then stir in the shredded cheese. It's best not to use the pre-shredded kind here, inconvenient as it may be. "Use freshly grated cheese," De Witt advises, adding, "Pre-grated cheese has an anti-caking ingredient that can make the sauce grainy. You'll also want to avoid using a really well-aged cheese, since this tends to be crumbly and might make the sauce grainy.
For the fries, it's best to follow the package directions because different brands and sizes of fries will take different amounts of time and may even require a higher or lower temperature. As the fries are baking, remember to set a timer and flip them halfway through so they heat up evenly.
As with all fries, it's best to eat these right away so they stay crispy. If you're not certain you'll finish all four servings in one sitting, though, don't top all of the fries at once. Instead, dress a single portion at a time and store the remaining fries and sauces separately. The leftover fries can then be reheated on the stovetop or in the oven, while the cheese sauce can be warmed up in the microwave.