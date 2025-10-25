Make Cheddar's Famous Honey Butter Croissants Right At Home

Among the many popular Cheddar's menu items are honey butter croissants. Many patrons rave about these famous (and free) croissants, although reviewers sometimes complain about inconsistent quality, saying they sometimes recieve old or raw croissants. You can avoid these problems by making a homemade version of these flaky treats yourself.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for copycat Cheddar's honey butter croissants. You'll need to dedicate time to making them, but Bottalico has made the process a little easier by using the rough puff pastry method for the dough. Classic croissant and puff pastry recipes are more finicky. They require making a butter block and many rolling, folding, and chilling steps to create thousands of layers of unmelted butter between thin layers of dough. Croissant dough also requires yeast and rising times. The rough puff method uses cubed butter and has fewer folding steps and less chilling time. What all the versions have in common is that when the pastry bakes, the butter holds the layers of dough apart while they cook, creating the layers, and it also releases steam as it melts in the oven, causing the layers to puff away from each other.

You can make a shortcut version with store-bought puff pastry, but consider trying the full recipe. You'll be rewarded with beautiful flaky, melt-in-your-mouth croissants and the satisfaction of having made them yourself. The additional sweet, rich touch of the honey butter drizzle turns these into decadent restaurant-quality treats you can enjoy without leaving home.